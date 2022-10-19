UT’s campus is comprised of nearly 300 buildings spread across over 900 acres of land, and it is not done growing. Construction is a fact of life for students, as buildings are demolished with relative frequency, new ones taking their place and extensions grafted onto existing facilities.
Through this process of demolition, construction and extension, UT's campus is now home to several massive buildings. It begs the question: what are the biggest buildings on campus?
This list does not include the many parking garages on campus, which are some of the biggest (and biggest headache-inducing) structures on campus. It also does not include some prominent UT buildings not directly situated on campus, such as the Conference Center on Henley Street. The list is based on gross area in square feet.
Data was gathered from the UT Active Buildings List on the Facilities Services website and Volopedia, and may differ from other UT sources.
15. Min H. Kao Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Building (191,425 square feet)
Home to the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, this six-story building was named in honor of and partially-funded by Taiwanese-American businessman Dr. Min H. Kao.
14. Hess Hall (222,237 square feet)
Lovingly called “The Zoo” by many former and current residents, Hess Hall was one of the largest student dormitories in the South when it was completed in the fall of 1961.
Fun fact: the male wing was the first part of the building to get air conditioning in 1998, with the rest of the building not being outfitted with A/C until 2000.
13. Zeanah Engineering Complex (228,000 square feet)
By some metrics, the new Zeanah Engineering Complex is the largest academic building on campus. It is the new home of the university’s Department of Nuclear Engineering. The building features green roofs, which are covered in greenery and orange and white flowers that will be visible via aircraft and satellite.
12. Ken and Blaire Mossman Building (230,009 square feet)
Announced in 2015 and completed in 2018, the Ken and Blaire Mossman Building is home to several departments: biochemistry, molecular biology (BCMB), microbiology, nutrition and psychology. In 2019, the building was selected as an outstanding design in the American School & University Educational Interiors Showcase.
11. Dabney-Buehler Hall (235,606 square feet)
The home of the chemistry department is actually comprised of three structures, the result of three renovation projects since the building was first constructed in 1929. The last extension project was completed just in time for the university’s bicentennial in 1994.
10. Science and Engineering Building Research Facility (251,216 square feet)
Before there were Starship food bots on campus, there was the UT-REMOTEC Robot, which helped break the ground for the SERF building in 1992. The building is the largest research facility to receive state funds in Tennessee.
9. Strong Hall (273,493 square feet)
Built on the site of an old women’s dormitory, Strong Hall is said to be haunted by its namesake, Sophronia Marrs Strong. Psychics and paranormal researchers have visited the site over the years and have concluded their investigations with the assertion that there is a ghost on the premises.
8. Fred D. Brown Jr. Residence Hall (278,134 square feet)
This seven-hundred-bed residence hall, completed in 2014, is the first building on campus named for an African-American person. Fred D. Brown Jr. served as the first director of the College of Engineering’s Minority Engineering Scholarship Program from 1975 to 1985.
7. Laurel Residence Hall (293,427 square feet)
In 2018, Laurel Hall was closed and its residents relocated due to elevated levels of mold, including black mold. Formerly housing dedicated to married-student families, Laurel was reserved for upperclassmen until 2021, when the housing lottery allowed first-year students to live there.
6. Stokely Hall (371,384 square feet)
Known for housing university athletes, the residence hall was dedicated to the Stokely family. Stokely family members have served the university at every level, including on the Board of Trustees, the Development Council and various advisory boards.
5. John C. Hodges Library (379,506 square feet)
The university’s main library contains over forty miles of bookshelves and capacity for over two million books. Its distinctive, blocky shape is known as a “ziggurat,” which were massive, terraced structures used for religious purposes by ancient Mesopotamians.
4. Student Union (395,088 square feet)
Construction began in 2012 on a new student services and recreation center and was completed in two phases in 2015 and 2019, respectively. The construction of the building also led to the establishment and expansion of what is now known as Pedestrian Walkway.
3. Thompson-Boling Arena (449,979 square feet)
The home of the university’s basketball teams was once the largest ever venue dedicated to the sport. Besides sporting events, it has played host to a number of prominent entertainers, including Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, the Jackson 5 and Dolly Parton.
2. Neyland Stadium (~550,000 square feet)
The stadium has come a long way since its first iteration, as Shields-Watkins Field, in 1921. With a capacity of 101,915, it is the second largest stadium in the Southeastern Conference (behind Texas A&M’s Kyle Field), the fifth largest stadium in the United States, and the seventh largest stadium in the entire world.
1. Volunteer Hall (742,382 square feet)
The largest building on campus, surprisingly, is the impressive Volunteer Hall, which is an apartment-style dormitory. The building includes a built-in parking structure and several restaurants. It began as a joint venture between the university and development company Place Properties, eventually coming under the UT’s sole ownership in 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.