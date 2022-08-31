With Tennessee football’s season-opener just days away, the university unveiled a plethora of changes to enhance the gameday experience for fans. The changes span everything from major renovations to Neyland Stadium to NIL merchandise opportunities to a new digital ticket system designed to make the entire process as seamless as possible.
“We take great pride in being able to have the opportunity to renovate, innovate the cathedral that is Neyland Stadium,” Deputy Athletics Director and Chief Operating Officer Ryan Alpert said.
In terms of size, the biggest changes to Neyland Stadium are two brand new state-of-the-art video boards in both the north and south end zones. The new boards have a 10k resolution and according to Alpert, are the “brightest video boards in all of college football.” In addition with the video boards, the pregame firework and LED light show are back in 2022 to “accentuate in-game festivities.”
Neyland’s first-ever north end zone video board is a part of its new North End Zone Social Deck, a standing-only premium area that “offers fans a unique view with a sports bar feel and upgraded amenities with the new north video board as a backdrop.” The Social Deck – which requires a separate ticket to access – offers a variety of all-local craft beer on tap at a 360-degree bar as well as a walk-through market with innovative technology to expedite the concession process.
The other most visible change to the Neyland backdrop is the return of the famous V-O-L-S lettering rising over the south end of the stadium. A staple of football in Knoxville for years, the lettering was removed as a part of Neyland renovations in 2009. For the first time in over a decade, two sets with an orange background and white lettering have been installed, as Alpert and his team look for a balance between preserving a stadium with a century of history, yet keeping it up to date with the latest amenities.
“We want to honor the traditions of the past and keep Neyland, the historic elements,” Alpert said. “Whether it was your grandfather that brought you to this stadium and you came up Gate 21 and entered to go into Section YY – we want to keep those elements, but we also have to think about the future and what’s coming next and staying competitive in the space.”
The university has also added several amenities to enhance the fan experience, including an NIL merchandise shop located near Section A on Concourse 1, where fans can purchase custom game jerseys or t-shirts of their favorite players. Also new to Neyland in 2022 is a digital ticketing system.
In the effort to reduce ticketing fraud, all gameday tickets and parking passes will be digital and able to be accessed through a mobile device. Fans will gain admission into all venues via a unique barcode through SafeTix, which will be scanned directly from a mobile device. For quick and easy entry into Tennessee Athletics venues, fans are encouraged to download the Tennessee Athletics app to their mobile device.
All valid digital tickets will display a moving barcode or a hold-near-reader icon. At various Neyland Stadium gates, fans will enter via pedestal scanners that feature two scanning methods – their Apple or Google Wallet or the Tennessee Athletics app.
The plans for renovations, which were first conceived in 2017, were expanded over the summer to a cost of $288 million dollars. The renovations have decreased Neyland’s capacity from 102,455 to 101,915, but the revenue generated from the premium areas will reduce the cost of 60% of the seats in the stadium.
The newest additions to Neyland are the first of many phases coming in the future to make the fan experience as entertaining as possible. A premium indoor club space was added in the lower west under Sections S, T, U and V for a new, field-level experience, though the current layout is temporary and will be completed after the final home game in 2022.
Additionally, Alpert’s goal is to get in-stadium Wi-Fi within the next one to three years. The university estimates that the current wave of renovations will be completed by the 2025-26 academic year.
“We’ll continue to remember and bring the historic elements into future plans,” Alpert said.
