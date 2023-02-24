Sitting between McGhee Tyson Airport and Neyland Stadium is an opportunity that can help to combat Knoxville's housing shortage. Earlier this year, Vols View Residences LLC purchased about six acres of land on 451 W. Blount Ave for $8 million dollars.
This location also sits close to the site of the pedestrian bridge proposal.
This bridge was originally presented back in 2008, and aimed to connect Thompson-Boling Arena across the river to Clancy Avenue. With the increase of new housing projects, the proposal has garnered attention, and funding for the project was approved by the Knoxville City Council earlier this month.
As for the purchased lot, Vols View LLC, in partnership with Alabama company LIV Development, is moving forward with construction plans for the south waterfront to build what will soon be the Livano Knoxville. This apartment is to be a Class-A housing project.
Typically Class-A apartments are defined as having more amenities than average, including things such as a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style pool and multiple activity courtyards.
In the preliminary plans LIV filed to the Board of Zoning Appeals last May, the design revealed the potential of the building project, illustrating two five-story buildings containing a mixture of studio to three bedroom apartments. The plan totaled 321 apartments and 524 parking spots.
Despite being luxury, the initial intent of these units is to serve as student housing for the University of Tennessee. Next to the lot are the City View Apartments, where the average bedroom apartment goes for about $1,608 for 693-695 sq ft, and the lowest rent for a studio being $925 for 425 sq ft.
With a location ideal for easy travel to downtown Knoxville, this apartment complex is a future prospect for UT students. However, there are concerns about Knox Livano when it comes to UT students.
Third year civil engineering major Emma Patterson shared her thoughts on the plans of these apartment units.
“It’s good that the students will get a fancier place to live, and in a good location. But only students who are able to afford these luxury apartments can take advantage of this opportunity,” she stated.
When it comes to students looking for housing, luxury apartments are not usually their go-to-choice, as most individuals are looking for affordable housing and apartments.
Mina Shawky, a senior biology major, expressed her discontent with the future complex.
“What Knoxville really needs is options. People don’t need the best of the best, especially college students, who are just trying to get by with the little financial support they have,” Shawky said.
It is hard to tell right now the exact impact Livano Knoxville will have on Knoxville and its residents. With the site planning to start construction in May of this year, the property hopes to have open leasing by next April, and full completion of the complex by the end of 2024.
