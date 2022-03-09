The Tennessee River has long been viewed as the immovable southern boundary of UT’s campus. But on Feb. 25, the board of trustees approved the expansion of the campus boundary to include a narrow parcel of land on the south shore of the river along Scottish Pike and W. Blount Avenue.
Campus planners, partnering with the city of Knoxville and Knox County, have proposed construction of a pedestrian-bicycle bridge which would connect the area along the South Waterfront to the rest of campus. The plan is in its earliest stages, and UT has yet to acquire the tract of land added to the official campus boundary.
Representatives from UT, the City of Knoxville and Knox County said the three were working in tandem to move forward with funding on the bridge project, which is projected to cost between $50 and $55 million.
The idea for the bridge, which would extend from near Thompson-Boling Arena to the South Knoxville Waterfront, first appeared in the city’s 2006 South Waterfront Vision Plan. This plan was halted by lack of funding, including a failed attempt to secure federal funding in 2015.
The project, if fully completed, would connect an 18-mile downtown greenway with the pedestrian-bicycle bridge and the Knoxville Urban Wilderness, a system of over 50 miles of trails and scenery in South Knoxville.
Since 2006, the South Waterfront area has seen $61 million of public improvement, as well as millions more in private investment. According to city officials, the renewed energy for the bridge proposal is tied to momentum for developing the South Waterfront and connecting it with UT and downtown Knoxville, as well as the increased availability of federal infrastructure funding under the Biden administration.
From the latest board of trustees meeting, however, it was clear that the central reasons for moving forward with the bridge proposal were the growing number of students at UT and the limited room to build within the campus boundary.
The agenda for the meeting stated that the 2016 Master Plan Update for UT “recognized the university’s long-range building needs exceed both its currently owned property and that which could be acquired within the existing campus boundary.”
UT accepted the largest freshman class on record in fall 2021, reaching almost 6,000 new students. Applications for fall 2022 increased by over 30% from last year, and the enrollment management team projects the incoming freshman class could rise to between 6,200 and 6,300 students.
The advance of plans for a pedestrian-bicycle bridge to expand campus coincides with a housing crisis for students who live on campus after their first year, when all students are required to live in residence halls.
Enrollment management projected a 50% decrease in on-campus housing for students who stay on campus after freshman year. Fewer than 1,000 continuing students will be able to live on campus in fall 2022, down from the historical average of around 2,300 continuing students.
In response to a lack of on-campus housing, UT created a lottery system for fall 2022 housing selection that would prioritize incoming freshman and push upperclassmen off campus.
At the Feb. 25 meeting, the board of trustees also approved the amending of the UT master plan for the construction of two new residence halls, which the university plans to build on the west side of campus near Magnolia and Dogwood residence halls and the Terrace Avenue parking garage.
Though the South Waterfront property is not the site of any proposed residence halls or parking areas, the proposal for the campus extension made clear that the area represented a “unique opportunity” to address increasing housing and parking needs in the future.
Plans for the bridge have received new momentum in part because of a university agenda that has prioritized growth.
At the 2022 State of the University Address, two days before the board of trustees approved two new residence halls and the expansion of campus boundaries, UT President Randy Boyd and UT chancellors touted the growth of the system and the expansion of educational opportunities.
“Without a doubt, this is a strong second year to the greatest decade in the history of the University of Tennessee,” Boyd said.
Tyra Haag, director of news and information at UT, said that, although proposals for a bridge have been around since 2006, the board of trustees meeting represented the first step of the early planning stages.
“We are grateful to have alignment with city and state leaders, but we are in the early stages of exploratory discussion and planning,” Haag said. “Going to the board of trustees last week was a first step in planning. As part of the early discussions, both President Boyd and Chancellor Plowman’s chief of staff met with Governor Lee and members of the Knox County delegation earlier this week.”
The South Waterfront tract included in the campus boundary is currently home to underutilized or vacant industrial and commercial property, according to campus reports.
Representatives from UT, the City of Knoxville and Knox County said “substantial work” had been done since 2009 to prepare the bridge location for future construction and to secure approval from various agencies. The bridge will need to meet clearance requirements for the river’s barge channel and for Neyland Drive.