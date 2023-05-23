UT announced on Tuesday that it will continue with plans to build three new student housing facilities through a public-private partnership with RISE Real Estate. The university has also made a five-year master lease agreement with Lakemoor Station Apartments in South Knoxville to aid in housing more students.
The new plans come at the end of an academic year which saw UT’s highest-ever student enrollment, contributing to concerns about space on campus in terms of housing, parking, offices and classrooms. The university’s decision to lower the size of next year’s freshman class led to UT’s acceptance rate decreasing by almost 30%.
The university said the plans will help meet the housing demand, which is also driven by students wanting to stay on campus after their freshman year.
With the public-private partnership, the first of its kind approved at a university in the state of Tennessee, UT retains land ownership, while RISE develops, finances and constructs the projects.
The projects will be built on a ground lease structure, pending state approval. For the term of the ground lease, Provident Resources Group, a RISE project team member and national nonprofit owner, will own the facilities, but students will still agree to a University Housing contract.
The new multiuse residence halls will add 2,500 beds to on-campus housing and will each be seven stories high.
“The public-private partnership with RISE is an important step to help meet the student housing needs of our growing campus,” said Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas.
One of the halls is set to be built on Andy Holt Avenue, will include about 750 beds and is projected by RISE to cost about $70 million.
Another residence hall will be built on Caledonia Avenue with more than 1,100 beds. This project will cost approximately $110 million.
Both of these residence halls, built nearby pre-existing housing communities, are expected to open and begin housing first and second-year students by the fall of 2025.
UT is planning to place the final residence hall adjacent to Lindsey Nelson Stadium. This one is expected to open in the fall of 2026, and will seek to primarily house continuing students with 750 apartment-style beds. Increased enrollment has made it more challenging for upperclassmen to stay in on-campus housing, due to UT’s housing lottery system.
Placed right next to the baseball facilities, the residence hall will feature fully furnished two and four-bedroom apartments, extensive common space and an indoor practice facility to go along with upcoming renovations to Lindsey Nelson. The estimated cost of the new hall is approximately $129 million.
“This residential community is going to create a unique experience for students due to its close proximity to the stadium,” UT said in the announcement.
Along with the plans for new residence halls, UT announced a master lease with Lakemoor Station Apartments, granting 192 beds to University Housing starting in the fall of 2023. The off-campus apartments which are located about five miles from campus, will be staffed by a hall director, assistant hall director and resident assistant. UT will provide a transit service for students going to and from campus.
