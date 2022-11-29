On Sept. 12, the University of Tennessee officially broke ground on the site that once housed the College of Nursing. A new $85 million nursing building will be constructed in its place, and while the project is underway, nursing students, teachers, professors and teaching assistants alike have been relocated.
Currently, nursing classes, labs and offices are located in five different buildings across campus. From the Art & Architecture Building to the Hodges Library as well as other locations that have the space, nursing students have been going about their studies elsewhere for the time being. Clinical sites have remained the same since the primary building was torn down.
The College of Nursing offices have also been moved to the former Nuclear Engineering Building (NEB), which has now been renamed the Nursing Education Building. Victoria Niederhauser, professor and dean of the College of Nursing, spoke on the staff’s reaction and adjustment to the move.
“It is exciting to be (on the Hill). We did some minor renovations to make this space our own and to allow the building to serve the needs of the college … Faculty have been adaptable to the changing environment and appreciative of the efforts made to provide a smooth transition. We are still working to complete some renovations and upgrades. The faculty and staff have been gracious during this improvement process,” Niederhauser said.
Niederhauser is proud of the adjustment students have made as well.
“The nursing students are amazingly resilient and have quickly adjusted to the new locations. The college aims to provide a comprehensive educational experience and provide a comparable student experience for all students during the building transition,” Niederhauser said.
Junior nursing student Claire Connelly, who has experienced the change firsthand, says that the process of relocation has gone relatively well.
“None of us really know any different. We didn’t have many underclassmen classes in the primary building, so we never knew what we were missing out on,” Connelly said.
Still, Connelly has seen significant effect in the order of operations.
“Our lab classroom had to be fully relocated to a basement in a service building.”
Typical nursing labs require mannequins, fake arms for IV practice, medical materials, fake medication carts, hospital beds and much more.
“I know that this was a huge undertaking for (the staff), and they expressed to us that they got the lab set up within days of when we were set to begin our classes,” Connelly said.
Although Connelly will graduate before the new building is completed, she is still excited for the changes.
“I’m happy for the next group of nursing students who come through and get to use those spaces. I’m excited to come back as an alumnae and see the new building. I don’t have any bad feelings towards not being able to experience it as an undergrad. The old building was outdated and rundown, so a new building was definitely necessary,” Connelly said.
Despite the relocation, Connelly has taken away positives from the experience.
“We are learning to be adaptable, just like nurses in the real world have to do,” Connelly said.
Niederhauser explained that there have also been benefits to the temporary changes. Another primary location where nursing classes have been taking place has been at UT Drive Service buildings A and B. The new space allowed for clinical skills labs to increase from 14 to 24 and has allowed the college to increase enrollment while waiting for the new building.
The new building that will house the College of Nursing will be named the Croley Nursing Building after donors Sara and Ross Croley, who donated $7.5 million to support the construction of a new site for nursing students.
There is a general feel of excitement described while discussing the undertaking, and Niederhauser highlights areas to look forward to upon its completion. The building will be designed specifically for the collaborative methods of teaching for nursing aids with simulated learning experiences such as simulated health care facilities to practice nursing skills, a state-of-the-art research lab, several student study and gathering spaces including a fresh food area with coffee and an outdoor patio with a healing garden.
The Croley Nursing Building will remain in the same location as the previous College of Nursing building on the corner of Volunteer Boulevard and Peyton Manning Pass. The estimated date of completion is in the fall of 2025.
