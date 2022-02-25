In meetings of the UT Board of Trustees on Friday, the first to take place on the new UT Southern campus in Pulaski, Tennessee, the board approved amendments to the UT Knoxville master plan, which would allow for the construction of two new residence halls.
UT President Randy Boyd presented objectives for 2022, with an eye towards the five pillars of the UT System strategic plan.
During a year when UT Knoxville accepted the largest freshman class in university history, the objectives included the further addition of 2,000 students to the UT System. The approval of a new plan to include the construction of resident halls comes at a time when students have spoken out against what they see as an increasing housing crisis for students on campus.
The Board also approved a zero percent tuition increase for the 2022-2023 school year at the UT Health Science Center in Memphis. Tuition levels for other campuses and institutes in the UT System will be determined during the June meeting of the Board of Trustees.
Boyd announced a plan for the selection of a new leader for the UT Institute of Agriculture in collaboration with UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman.
The objectives also included an expansion of the UT Promise scholarship, a full-tuition, needs-based program which was extended last October to cover all students with a household income at or below $60,000.
“We are entering year three of the greatest decade in the history of the University of Tennessee,” Boyd said. “While 2021 was an incredible year, I’m looking forward to experiencing all our students, faculty and staff will accomplish in 2022.”