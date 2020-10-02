World College Radio Day is an international event, but began in the United States. Because many college radio stations are primarily self-sufficient when it comes to funding, the day was enacted as a way to celebrate and bring awareness of college radio.
College Radio Day was organized by the College Radio foundation, a 501 ©3 charity. It is a volunteer organization formed by college faculty and advisors, whose founder is Dr. Rob Quicke who serves as the General Manager for WPSC 88.7 FM at William Patterson University.
As stated on the College Radio Day website, the even is non-political and invites college radio stations to celebrate together for one day throughout the year.
WUTK 90.3 FM The Rock is UT’s local radio station. It is an educational, non-profit radio station which is licensed to the board of trustees at UT. It started its beginnings in 1982 and was originally known as Album 90.
The station played alternative rock and jazz. According to their website, “WUTK paved the way for many now popular acts such as REM, The Clash, Elvis Costello and The Cure.”
In the late 1980s, the radio began using New Rock 90 as its moniker. In its time, WUTK was the first Knoxville radio station to play music from U2, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Black Crowes and Metallica. The station, then and now, prides itself on its airing music before it hits the mainstream.
In present day, the station covers a 30-mile radius of the campus. However, for those not within radio distance, they may stream 24/7 via their website.
According to their General Manager and Program Director, Benny Smith, revenue for this station has been down 20-40% because of COVID-19.
He stated that college radio is important not only because it supports local art and music, but the station provides students experience and helps to jump start careers.
“WUTK puts our students in a network of decision-makers in our community, allowing them to impress these employers before they even graduate, and many times leading to a job before or after they graduate,” Smith said.
Smith went on to describe the personal importance of college radio, as he has been in the business since he was 16.
“College radio, and WUTK, specifically means so much to me… I know the positive influence we have on our campus and Knoxville communities. I know bands and musicians who have benefitted, greatly from WUTK’s support,” Smith said.
“Seeing a student come through WUTK, and figure themselves out, and figure their future out is the most important thing,” Smith said, with respect to the value college radio brings to students.
Darius Williams, senior studying communication studies with a business administration minor, is a co-host for one of WUTK’s specialty shows: Edutainment Hip Hop Show. His experience in radio has helped him discover his passions with media and entertainment. This outlet has also provided Williams with a sense of purpose.
“This is the only place where I can spend hours of my day, every day, and not get tired of it. I’ve got to meet so many cool people, got to so many cool places, and do so many cool things that I wouldn’t have been able to do had I not gotten involved with WUTK,” Williams said.
Williams stressed the importance of College Radio Day, and the importance of those who listen to their radio station.
“College Radio Day is very important, especially for WUTK since we don’t get funding from the university like most other college stations do. That’s the beauty of this station because we have such a loyal and supportive fan base. … Without the listeners, there would be no WUTK.”
Because of the pandemic, they are losing approximately $3,000 a month. This money would come from live concerts and events that they are not able to hold. College Radio Day is a reminder that listeners and supporters are needed for college radio stations to stay on the air, especially during a time that is difficult for many of us.
Nearly 90% of WUTK’s annual budget must be raised by their staff, currently including three people at WUTK. These funds are raised through underwriting, sponsorships and fundraisers. They must earn more than $120,000 a year to remain on the air.
Smith emphasized the importance of College Radio Day as a way for listeners to remember all these college stations have to offer as well as to remind them that, without their support, they would be no more.
He also wanted to give a personal thanks.
“We thank Dr. Luther, Dean Wirth, and so many other for their support. But we truly thank our listeners, and our underwriters and sponsors for helping to keep us on the air,” Smith said.
Smith has high hopes for the station. “We also have a goal to one day have a studio inside the Student Union so that the UTK students can see what we do … which would be a great way to involve more students, faculty and staff, as well. If, and when that happens, WUTK will truly be on top of Rocky Top.”
In aims to celebrate this day on the UTK campus, the campus radio station, WUTK, is accepting donations online and via phone call at (865) 974-5242.