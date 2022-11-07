On Monday, RJ Hinde, interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, sent an email to staff announcing members of a new divisional structure task force. The team is currently working to develop a broad engagement plan in efforts to allow students and faculty to share their feedback on the proposed divisional structure.
The pilot program, which was proposed earlier this year, aims to better accommodate the growing needs of academic programs within the university’s largest college. The plan’s main change will involve the split of the college into three sections: Arts and Humanities, Natural Sciences and Mathematics and Social Sciences, all of which will have its own dean.
The task force will be divided into teams based on the proposed new divisions within the school.
Arts & Humanities
Justin Arft, Classics
Joshua Bienko, Art
Erin Darby, Religious Studies
Luke Harlow, History
Samantha Murphy, English
David Palmer, Philosophy
Drew Paul, Modern Foreign Languages and Literatures
Joe Payne, Theatre
Natural Sciences & Mathematics
Nina Fefferman, Ecology and Evolutionary Biology
Liz Fozo, Microbiology
Anne Ho, Mathematics
Kate Jones, Physics and Astronomy
Brian Long, Chemistry
Colin Sumrall, Earth and Planetary Sciences
Albrecht Von Arnim, Biochemistry and Cellular and Molecular Biology
Social Sciences
Derrick Brooms, Africana Studies
Harry Dahms, Sociology
Joanne Devlin, Anthropology
Erin Hardin, Psychology
Will Jennings, Political Science
Liem Tran, Geography
