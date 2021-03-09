On Monday, March 8, UT’s English Department hosted “Chiasmus,” a virtual reading event featuring two graduate students and an undergraduate as they read from some of the pieces of writing they have been working on followed by a brief Q&A.
The first to read was Kate Wright, a first year Ph.D. student at UT, who received her BA and MA from Penn State and her MFA from Iowa State. Wright read five of her poems, all on very different and unique topics, including one about the popular TV show “The Bachelor.”
Wright’s poetry was vivid and some of the poems held violence in them, including one about teeth. Wright spoke to how she was able to achieve such violence in her poetry.
“I’m a big verb person, a big action verb person, and I feel that tends to lean into violence when you talk about certain things, because it is so punchy and active. I feel like I don’t think about the violence that often,” Wright said.
Wright also enjoys getting writing advice, and requests it from other authors she meets.
“Any time I meet an author and get a book signed, I ask them to put writing advice in it. So, I have a lot of writing advice, but I think one of my favorites came from Sarah Blake when she wrote the poetry collection ‘Mr. West’ in which she told me, ‘make it weird, but make it true’ and I thought that was really interesting. I don’t know if it is applicable to everything, but it really stands out to me as an interesting piece of advice I’ve gotten,” Wright said.
Ian Tomblin, a sophomore studying English at UT, read next. He read from the first piece he has finished, an anti-western short story, “A Never Setting Sun.”
Tomblin thinks of himself as his biggest critic in order to strive to make his work better and enjoyable to his readers.
“I try to make sure that I’m my biggest critic. I’m hard on myself. If I think something is good, I make sure to think through it enough and make sure that it’s not just me being self-biased and if other people would think it’s good,” Tomblin said.
Tomblin had careful considerations to make when it came to the setting and point of view of his first short story. He used what he knew about the setting, as well as certain phrases that tied in with the setting. The audience seemed to think this worked, as they gave positive notes about the voice of Tomblin’s narrator.
“When I think of westerns, I think of an old guy telling a story, so I knew early on that it would be written in first person. I wanted it to seem like a person telling an old story of theirs. I also used a lot of specific quirky lines to get it in that world,” Tomblin said.
Walt Evans, a first year MFA candidate at UT, was the final person to read at the event. This aspiring novelist read from his piece that was named after a Willie Nelson song, “Reasons to Quit.”
“One thing I always think about when I’m writing fiction is this concept that the writer, John Gardner, talks about in this book. He talks about a concept called the vivid and continuous dream. Good fiction is about trying to sustain a vivid and continuous dream in the mind of the reader,” Evans said.
The part of Evans’ story he read was about a temporarily unemployed 45-year-old man whose mother, who he had been taking care of, has just died. The man is returning to a house to prepare it for his sister and is trying to break the habits he has formed after quitting his job.
“You’re not supposed to say it’s autobiographical — at least that’s what my writing teachers have told me — but this one is sort of about people I know. So, I felt way too close to it writing first person present tense; it didn’t work the first time around, so I switched it to third person,” Evans said.
Next month will mark the one-year anniversary for this Chiasmus Reading Series that is hosted by the English Department. The monthly reading will take place on April 5.