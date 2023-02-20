Looking for a new AI-powered best friend? Look no further than ChatGPT! This cutting-edge language model developed by OpenAI is not only incredibly smart and knowledgeable, but also friendly and engaging. ChatGPT is like having a personal assistant, tutor and conversation partner all rolled into one. Whether you're looking for recommendations, help with homework, or just some good old-fashioned banter, ChatGPT is up for the task. So next time you're feeling lonely or in need of some intellectual stimulation, give ChatGPT a try and prepare to be entertained!
The paragraph above is what ChatGPT, a “chatbot” program made to respond to prompts with natural language, created when asked to write a lead for an article on ChatGPT in a college newspaper.
Here’s the real lead, written by this human staff writer: On a college campus, it is seemingly inevitable that you have heard, extensively, about Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer, better known as ChatGPT, from professor warnings in regards to honor codes and plagiarism, to mentions of its legitimacy or accounts of personal experience from peers and even the whispers swearing that this is doomsday — the beginning of robotic take over.
On nearly all fronts, artificial intelligence (AI) is a contentious topic in the sphere of media and academics.
From books to articles, websites and everything in between, ChatGPT is able to sift through its catalog of intelligence and provide you an answer to any question within seconds. You can ask the robot to write you an essay on an obscure topic or solve your math homework.
The precision, detail and human-likeness by which it is able to answer some questions is one side of concern for educators. The vagueness with which it responds is the other.
On Feb. 9, more than 100 faculty attended a discussion hosted by the Office of the Provost titled “The Power and Peril of Emerging AI in Education.” There, faculty shared their experiences with AI, deliberated on policy and concerns and discussed the possibility of its place in the future and the excitement that comes with new and emerging technologies.
A ChatGPT Taskforce Steering Committee of students and faculty has formed in order to inform and help the UT community in navigating the changing fronts of teaching and learning.
Making the jump from the flurry of concerns surrounding the changing climate due to the emergence of AI, UT programs are in place to turn the anxious energy into research and into a policy plan.
The next listening session will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 4-5 p.m. The topic of discussion will be “The Power and Peril of Emerging AI in Education: Developing our Campus Plan.” Meetings will continue to take place biweekly. Students that are interested can still join by registering no later than 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Melanie Faizer, senior lecturer of journalism and electronic media, discussed the way that she sees AI, and ChatGPT specifically, impacting the state of the media.
“There are a lot of things that AI can be really useful for. In journalism, to free up human capital to do the other kinds of reporting, I think it’s great. We can spend our time doing stories that AI is not capable of doing,” Faizer said.
This is not an entirely new phenomenon, either, in Faizer's professional experience.
“AI has already been in use in a lot of templated stories. I used to work in business news, for example, and templated stories about earnings or stories that just rely on data as opposed to human sources and interviews have been generated, using AI, for a long time,” Faizer said.
The difference with the modern introduction of ChatGPT, is that this technology is now present on a wider, more accessible scale. So although not a new concept entirely, the ease with which anybody can reach it now, Faizer does see as transformative.
“I think we’re going to have to reckon with the fact that the skills that we’re teaching or maybe how we teach it are going to go away and not be as important anymore,” Faizer said. “I think being open to that is important if it advances us as a whole.”
So, as AI changes the landscape of what is familiar, of course, one does not interview a robot without asking the most obvious question: Are you planning on taking over the world?
“No, as an artificial intelligence language model, I am not capable of taking over the world or any other type of action on my own,” ChatGPT said.
One can only take its word for it. Or you can ask it for yourself. All you have to do to speak to this artificially intelligent “chatbot” is give it your email, create a password, and of course — confirm that you are a human.
