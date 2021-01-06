Wednesday afternoon, Chancellor Donde Plowman released an update on campus COVID-19 procedures via email.
Because of the high numbers of COVID-19 cases statewide and locally, several restrictions will be in place on campus at the beginning of the semester: visitation is not permitted in residence halls and Greek housing, dining facilities will be carryout only and recreation and common spaces will have limited access. In-person events will remain limited, and UTK will continue enforcing masks, social distancing and reduced capacity in work spaces.
Additionally, students living in residence halls or Greek housing will be required to participate in weekly COVID-19 saliva testing. The testing schedule can be found online.
Students living off campus can participate in testing but are not required to. Participating students who live on campus are eligible for prizes — such as a housing makeover, electronic prizes and VolShop gifts — and commuter students are eligible for individual prizes as well.
COVID-19 testing for students with symptoms will continue at the Student Health Center. Students, faculty and staff without symptoms have access to EverlyWell home test kits.
Plowman’s weekly updates will resume on Friday, Jan. 15 at 11:30 a.m.