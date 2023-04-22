On April 20, the Center for Health Education and Wellness hosted its Play it Safe Picnic at the HSS lawn. Complete with games, prizes, a raffle and free Capri Sun, the event partnered with several on and off campus substance support services as well as the university’s police department to raise awareness of the effects and dangers of drugs and alcohol. The picnic also provided students with a plethora of resources that encourage healthy and responsible substance use.
Rocky Top Recovery, a substance abuse and mental health disorder recovery program, participated in the picnic and stressed the importance of seeking help if struggling with drugs, alcohol or mental illness. The ambassadors were also informing students about the increase of opioid overdoses and provided students with some insight about Narcan and how it works.
“A lot of students don’t actually know what Narcan is and they don’t know that sometimes your weed can be laced with Fentanyl, so, trying to spread some awareness that…it happens sometimes–not a lot–but it does,” sophomore psychology major and Rocky Top Recovery Ambassador Grace Hardin said.
Alongside Narcan, Rocky Top Recovery’s booth offered DIY drink counter bracelets and test strips that determine whether or not your drink has been spiked. These resources can potentially help decrease the amount of accidents that happen as a result of drugs and alcohol.
“Resources like that that are free and easily accessible for students are really important,” Hardin said.
Much like Rocky Top Recovery, Knoxville’s non-profit substance abuse organization, Metro Drug Coalition, was presenting information about Fentanyl use and recovery options at the event. The organization was providing Fentanyl testing strips and mini resource guides full of substance and tobacco abuse information including harm reduction strategies, hotline phone numbers and treatment providers.
UTPD’s booth aimed to educate students on the prevalent drug and alcohol related crimes happening in the area. The officers present were asking questions related to DUI charges and simple possession offenses and were handing out cups and buttons for those interested.
VOLS 2 VOLS was present at the event too, quizzing students through games like Jenga and a ball toss on alcohol and cannabis related topics. Those who participated received their choice of a sticker, button or phone wallet in return for an answer.
Senior advertising major Camille Knoll attended the picnic and applauded the Center for Health Education and Wellness for creating an event that displays important information in an enjoyable way.
“I think the whole event was really insightful but it wasn’t boring, the games and prizes really incentivized me to go over and check things out. There were some things that I thought that I knew that once they had told me, I realized had slipped my mind,” Knoll said.
