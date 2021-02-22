With graduation quickly approaching in May, many seniors are starting to ask themselves what is next. This is a normal reaction to graduating and moving past the world of your undergraduate college experience.
Here are some potential things to consider when it comes to the next move after graduation.
Graduate school
One option to consider as your undergraduate journey is coming to an end is to continue your education and go to graduate school.
This is a great option if you are still unsure about what you want to do, if you want to try a different area of study or if the career you are interested in requires a higher degree of education.
When you are looking at schools, make sure to do your research and pick the schools that have programs that seem to be the best fit for you.
Try to narrow down the schools you are interested in to three to six so that you have options, but you also have the ability to connect with each of the schools.
Choosing your career
If you are not sure what career you are interested in, now is a great time to take an internship and test out a variety of careers to find one that you want to pursue.
You should also look into the careers that people from your major have been able to get with the degree. The potential careers are much more diverse than you would think.
If you find that there is no career based on your major that you are interested in, think about your interests, passions or your favorite class you had at UT and look into jobs that might be able to combine that interest with the area of study of your degree.
Starting your career
If you already know what career you want to have after you graduate, you are already one step ahead. You should be doing everything you can right now to gain more experience in that field.
When it comes to physically applying for jobs, do so before you walk across the stage. Having a job lined up for after your graduation will take a weight off your shoulders and allow you a less stressful transition out of school.
Keep in mind that you likely won’t be able to start in your dream position. A lot of times you will have to build yourself up first and take lower-level jobs to gain more experience before you can take the roles that truly excite you, but don’t be discouraged by this. Instead, think of this as an opportunity to grow.
Where to live
One of the hardest things to figure out as you graduate is trying to figure out where you want to live. There are a lot of factors to consider when it comes to your location.
When thinking about where to live, consider: does your job or graduate school require you to live in a specific location, do you want to live near family and what region do you want to live in?
Once you have a good idea on a physical location, you can start to consider what type of housing to live in, which will include a house versus an apartment, living with roommates versus living alone, as well as if you want pets.
Further resources for help
When in doubt, ask for help.
UT has a Center for Career Development that can help you look into your future career options and opportunities. This can be a great tool to look into when you are confused and don’t know what to do next.
They can also help you to practice interviews, workshop resumes and help with the grad school process.