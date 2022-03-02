As Russia continues its unprecedented attack on Ukraine, UT students begin to form their own opinions about the invasion.
Ukraine and Russia have been in conflict since 2014, with Russia finally moving to invade Ukraine on Feb. 24. The complicated crisis has sent shockwaves through Europe, as thousands of Ukrainians flee their homes in order to save themselves and their families from the violent warfare that has already claimed innocent lives.
Students who educate themselves on the situation choose to do so in many ways. Carly Broady, senior studying energy policy in a sustainable society through the College Scholars Program, said she has been looking for updated information about the Ukraine invasion from multiple sources.
“I've been keeping up with news articles, and trying to watch as much TV news as I can for live footage updates, as well as a lot of podcasts like NPR. I feel like for a girl in Knoxville, I know as much as I can know,” Broady said.
Broady also pointed out that fighting against misinformation during these trying times is a vital key in keeping citizens informed.
“I need to make sure that I’m really discerning about the news and the media I'm consuming is being accurate and honest,” Broady said.
Maris Griffin, senior studying physics and a former member of UT’s R.O.T.C., discussed how her future could have been impacted had she decided to remain in the program.
“We really have no idea what's about to happen when it comes to the American involvement with Russia and Ukraine, at any point we could be at war with Russia and I could have been sent off to fight in what could potentially be a world war,” Griffin said.
After every major world event, it is inevitable that some may feel unaffected by the cost of war, whether that be in their personal or financial lives. Others, however, are not so lucky. Senior Kathryn Fellhoelter’s family has been directly affected by the conflict between the two nations.
“My sister-in-law is Russian, but her brother is currently living in the Ukraine, so it's been a very tough few days at our house,” Fellhoelter said.
Despite the Russian government’s support of the invasion, many of their citizens are against the war with Ukraine and have organized anti war demonstrations. Tough economic sanctions against Russia have frozen assets and cut off trade to the country, leading to rapid economic downturn.
“Russia is hurting very badly from this,” Fellhoelter said. “I am very much supporting Ukraine on this. It was such a poor decision by Russia to invade at all, the entire world against them, and nothing they've done has gone remotely right for them.”
Russia, despite full force attacks with thousands dead already, has been unable to succeed in the way that they thought they would, especially in the attempt to overtake the capital, Kyiv. Many students pointed out how Ukraine’s strong defense gave them hope that they would not fall to Russia.
“I know that it's going better for the Ukrainians than expected,” Fellhoelter said. “Russia is having a lot more problems than they expected to have invaded, and so Ukraine’s making a pretty good stand.”
Ukraine’s president also was a topic of conversation amongst students. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s bravery in the stand against Russia has been a highly noted topic in many news outlets. His refusal to abandon Ukraine despite putting his own life at risk has earned the admiration of some UT students.
“Everyone is really impressed with how the Ukrainian president is handling things. For a stand-up comedian, he's actually turned out to be a very great world leader,” Broady said.
On Monday, Switzerland made the extraordinary decision to break its long-held tradition of neutrality in order to sanction Russia. Cooper Trice, junior studying supply chain management, connected the economic sanctions imposed across the world to his own studies at UT.
“I heard about that from Twitter. It kinda blew my mind because it made me realize how bad this war could end up being,” Trice said. “When it comes to the sanctions and stuff I definitely want to listen, because I'm also a supply chain major, so I know that it might have an impact on the U.S. economy.”
With new updates breaking every day, the task of staying educated and keeping informed on the war between Russia and Ukraine has become an imperative one for students.