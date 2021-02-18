As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available and cases are on a downward trend both in Tennessee and across the nation, students can expect a return to some version of pre-COVID-19 normalcy this fall.
In a press release on Feb. 10, UT System President Randy Boyd said that campuses across the state in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin and Memphis would transition to having many more in-person classes and events when students return in the fall.
“Our faculty and staff have done an amazing job to make sure our students are successful,” Boyd said. “The past year has been difficult for many students as they adjusted to online classes, social distancing practices and other safety measures. We want to do all we can to ensure our students are able to have a more traditional college experience this fall.”
Though neither the UT System nor UT Knoxville has committed itself to a fully in-person semester in the fall, administrators are working to create as much of a normal college experience as possible while still following guidelines from the CDC and the Tennessee Department of Health.
Owen Driskill, assistant director for news and information at UT Knoxville, says that the university wants to be safe and make data-driven decisions, but that it owes it to its students to create a full college experience.
“For many students, our campus is the safest and healthiest place for them,” Driskill said. “The pandemic has been difficult for students who had to adjust to online classes, social distancing and other safety measures. We have a responsibility to offer as much of a campus experience as we safely can while monitoring data and following CDC Guidelines.”
Part of UT’s ability to move back to in-person classes and events depends on the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations among students, staff and faculty. Driskill says that though UT has decided not to require the vaccine, the university still encourages every community member who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
“In January, the UT System announced it would not mandate the vaccine for a variety of reasons,” Driskill said. “In the interest of public health, we strongly encourage all faculty, students and staff to receive the vaccine as soon as they are eligible. The UT System will continue to monitor COVID numbers to determine if additional measures are needed.”
Dr. Spencer Gregg, director of the UT Student Health Center, says that the Health Center has been approved to supply the vaccine and will work to make the vaccine available to all students who want it once eligibility opens up to college students later in the spring semester.
“A priority now is to offer as much convenient access to vaccines as possible,” Gregg said. “The university is working to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible members of the campus community following the State of Tennessee’s plan, which prioritizes recipients based on risk or age. Right now, it is important we all continue to follow safety measures, including wearing masks and social distancing, to keep the virus from spreading.”
Since the data on COVID-19 changes every day, it is impossible to create a detailed plan for the fall 2021 semester. Driskill says that whenever the campus makes its final decisions for a return to pre-COVID-19 college life, it will communicate them with the broader community.
“The university continues to closely monitor COVID-19 data in real time to help inform our decision-making,” Driskill said. “We will communicate any updates with the campus community as decisions are finalized.”
More information on UT’s COVID-19 data and plans for the fall can be found at the UT COVID-19 update website.