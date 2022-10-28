The University of Tennessee is breaking historical records this season, causing fans to rush to purchase merchandise. The VolShop has received a large inflow of purchases in recent weeks, which is resulting in new challenges for employees.
“The order fulfillment is a long process,” Tommi Grubbs, marketing manager at the VolShop, said. “We are filling all the incoming orders on the day of purchase when possible … Even though we played Bama two weeks ago we are still working on the orders from the game.”
This week, the VolShop received 2,000 custom jersey orders for the blackout game against Kentucky.
Customized jerseys are a long process that deals with multiple departments. Customers may not receive them before the blackout game due to increased sales.
When a purchase is made online, associates grab merchandise from the floor to fulfill the order. The VolShop sets a buffer stock to prepare for unexpected demand increases, and customers are notified when a product is out of stock. This system is not always accurate, especially when large quantities of fans are buying items in the shop and online.
Grubbs believes that the 2022 baseball season sparked fanbase interest in the VolShop. In preparation for the anticipated increase in sales during the football season, they hired four additional employees, primarily for the order fulfillment department.
Despite this addition to the team, the record-breaking season is causing the shop to need even more employees at its distribution center to help process the orders. The merchandise arrives at the distribution center, where employees must hand-count, tag and price each item before it arrives at the VolShop.
The increase in sales has made VolShop employees in all departments work together to fulfill the purchases.
Summer Lukas, a VolShop employee, has seen a tremendous increase in sales. She believes that the increase in sales is a result of not only the football ranking, but also the VolShop’s weekly Big Orange Deals.
Lukas typically sells books in the VolShop, however, with the increased purchases, she has been helping to fulfill orders.
“I worked primarily in the bookstore when I started, although, with the increase of merchandise, I help on the order fulfillment side,” Lukas said.
Grubbs explained that working in unfamiliar areas has become the norm for VolShop employees.
“Every week, employees are not in their assigned positions but helping employees do their jobs due to the high demand for products,” Grubbs said.
The VolShop aims to benefit students by funding scholarships, campus building projects and community outreach. Grubbs wants students to understand that they are not only a store, but they are also a resource for students.
“Even if we can’t provide you with what you need, we want to help you get what you need,” Grubbs said.
VolShop employees are working promptly to fulfill orders. The shop appreciates the increase in interest, and they believe each purchase helps UT flourish.
