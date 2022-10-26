Just one year after Chancellor Donde Plowman called UT’s 2-star rating on the Campus Pride Index “not satisfactory,” the university’s work on LGBTQ policy and practice seems to have paid off.
Since last fall, UT has risen from 2 out of 5 stars to 4 out of 5 stars on the index, a research tool published each year by the non-profit educational organization Campus Pride that examines LGBTQ policies, programs and practices at colleges around the nation.
Over the same year, UT took the top spot on the Princeton Review’s ranking of LGBTQ-unfriendly colleges, outpacing private Christian schools like Brigham Young University, College of the Ozarks and Grove City College, which openly discriminate against LGBTQ students at an institutional level.
The ranking, published in the Princeton Review’s popular annual college guidebook, has plagued the university’s reputation for years. This year is the first time UT has been named the least friendly college for LGBTQ students, after taking second place in 2020.
UT’s rapid progress on the Campus Pride Index, the nation’s premier metric for LGBTQ+ inclusion and policy, sets Campus Pride and the Princeton Review into sharp contrast, as campus leaders sour on a ranking many now believe is untrustworthy or even ridiculous.
How are the index and the ranking calculated?
At each university that participates in the Campus Pride Index, staff members gather answers to 95 questions across eight categories, from student life to housing to recruitment and retention efforts.
Almost all of the questions require yes or no answers. Campuses either meet the benchmarks or they do not. For example, one question asks, “Does your campus offer health insurance coverage to employees’ same-sex partners?” (UT does.)
Another asks, “Does your campus provide an LGBT-focused living space, LGBTQ theme floor and/or LGBT/Ally living-learning community program?” (UT does not, though campus leaders have said LGBTQ-specific housing is a policy priority.)
Of the 95 questions, only one does not have a yes or no answer. It asks about benefits for same-sex partners of employees and specifically asks campuses to research their responses “thoroughly.”
The data is then submitted to Campus Pride, which calculates the index based on percentages that are not publicly available. UT’s four out of five index translates to a score of about 80%, double what it was in fall 2021.
The new score puts UT ahead of several SEC schools, including Auburn, LSU and South Carolina, which all have 2.5 stars. The University of Kentucky has the highest index of any participating SEC school with 5 stars.
According to the Princeton Review website, its LGBTQ-unfriendly ranking is based on a single survey question which asks students how strongly they agree or disagree with the statement, "Students treat all persons equally, regardless of their sexual orientation and gender identity/expression."
The ranking does not factor in respondents’ identity or their perceptions of institutional support, focusing entirely on student-to-student interactions. The omission is particularly notable since students, staff and faculty often connect the LGBTQ-unfriendly ranking to the state legislature’s fraught relationship with diversity efforts on campus.
The university has attempted to distance itself from the ranking by pointing to the Campus Pride Index.
“We are committed to being a campus where everyone feels welcomed, valued, and supported. The Princeton Review survey does not accurately reflect the progress we have made and the important work that continues on our campus,” a statement from the university said.
“The Campus Pride Index, which called the Princeton Review rankings ‘deeply flawed,’ is a more comprehensive view of campus life.”
The Campus Pride Index was created in 2007 by Shane Windmeyer, executive director and founder of Campus Pride. Though the Princeton Review ranking attempts to measure student perceptions, he believes it falls short in part because it includes the voices of students outside the LGBTQ community and sorts campuses using only one question.
“It’s like having a piece of candy and getting a really high sugar high, but it’s all false and fake. Because anything that asks one question and creates a data set pretending to know the answers is flawed in my opinion,” Windmeyer told the Daily Beacon.
The index data set includes subscores for a range of areas. UT’s highest score is 5 stars for LGBTQ Support and Institutional Commitment. Its lowest score is 2.5 stars for LGBTQ Counseling and Health. Windmeyer said UT’s 2-star improvement in the space of one year is a “huge jump.”
The index is a benchmark tool which helps universities pinpoint areas for improvement. Between 2018 and 2019, 80% of participating schools saw improvement in at least one area.
Campus Pride also maintains a “Worst List,” which flags campuses that exclude openly LGBTQ students from enrollment, engagement and sometimes Title IX protections. UT is not on the list of the 180 worst campuses for queer students.
In Tennessee alone, there are nine colleges on the “Worst List,” all of them private Christian institutions.
Unlike the Princeton Review, Campus Pride is a nonprofit organization and does not sell its data. The Princeton Review’s “388 Best Colleges, 2023” guide, which tells prospective students that UT is the least LGBTQ-friendly college in the nation, retails for $24.99.
“The Princeton Review is basically a commercial profiteering organization that’s trying to operate as an educational entity, but in reality, these rankings are meant to create money for someone or something, right? To create more clicks on a website. So I’m not really a fan,” Windmeyer said.
The role of campus climate studies
While the Campus Pride Index measures programs, policies and practices, Windmeyer said the work of measuring perception remains vital. This work is primarily done through large-scale survey projects called campus climate studies.
In theory, the Princeton Review measures perception by asking students how they feel their peers treat others based on sexual orientation and gender identity. But unlike a full climate study, the ranking makes a broad claim with small evidence.
“Campuses need to be assessing the perception: how do students feel on your campus? Don’t rely on the Princeton Review,” Windmeyer said. “Do I think UT Knoxville has room for improvement? Most definitely. Are they the same as Brigham Young? No, not at all. Not even close.”
The last campus climate study at UT was conducted in 2017, when the university hired independent consulting firm Rankin and Associates, specialists in campus climate research led by Sue Rankin, to survey students and produce a climate report.
The report, published in January 2018, listed “exclusionary, intimidating, offensive, and/or hostile conduct” towards students based on sexual identity as a key area of improvement for the university. The report was not specific to LGBTQ issues, and also surveyed relationship violence, accessibility and race/ethnicity.
Windmeyer said UT would need to do a full climate study to understand how its LGBTQ students feel about their place on campus. The Campus Pride Index, meanwhile, is a foundation on which the campus can formulate its policy.
Students respond with activism
Students at UT have worked to shed the stigma around LGBTQ identities, as well as the stigma of the Princeton Review ranking, which many see as unreliable.
During the fall 2020 semester, 11 students formed the LGBTQ+ Student Advisory Board to advise Chancellor Donde Plowman and her cabinet on ways to improve life for LGBTQ students. The group met with Plowman and former Dean of Students Shea Kidd Houze every other month. Their last meeting with administration was in spring of this year.
Isabelle Marshall was one of the students on the original board, and worked specifically on career readiness for LGBTQ students. Marshall, who graduated in 2022 and now works as a product management program assistant at Fannie Mae in Washington, D.C., saw the Princeton Review ranking when she applied to UT and was discouraged.
After researching the Campus Pride Index, however, she saw a fuller picture of how UT could improve. Given that the Princeton Review ranking places UT ahead of colleges like the conservative Mormon school Brigham Young, Marshall said “it is hard to treat it as a valid ranking system.”
“I think it’s a little ridiculous to put so much trust in the scoring when you see UT is above Brigham Young when Brighman Young is objectively worse,” Marshall said. “Like, you have to understand that.”
The student advisory board recommended several policy changes in their fall 2020 report, including a simplified process for transgender students to change their name in school systems and mental health and advising services specified to the needs of LGBTQ students.
Marshall said the activism is important to her because of what it signals to queer students who might apply to UT.
“I don’t want to say that UT is great for LGBTQ students because, especially compared to other schools, it could be a lot better still,” Marshall said. “But hopefully, they will see and be able to know that UT can be a great place for LGBTQ students, that there are spaces for them.”
Those spaces include the Pride Center, which was recently moved to a central campus location at the Student Union and provides year-round support and programming for LGBTQ students.
Jordan Sloan, co-chair of the committee on diversity, equity and inclusion in the SGA Undergraduate Senate, said the senate is working on a slate of bills that would encourage campus leaders to secure the location of the Pride Center, provide additional mental health and advising resources to LGBTQ students and to make public statements of support during Pride Month in June and LGBTQ History Month in October.
Sloan, a sophomore studying political science on the pre-law track, was discouraged by the news of UT’s #1 position on the Princeton Review ranking. He believes it is not random, but is tied to a culture of homophobia in the student body.
“I was definitely really disheartened when I read that, because that means that a large portion of our students are feeling left out, they’re feeling uncomfortable, they’re feeling that they can’t express themselves and be themselves on campus,” Sloan said.
Like many other student leaders and members of the LGBTQ community, however, he does not take the Princeton Review ranking as an accurate portrait of campus or his experience.
“If it were, I wouldn’t be here,” Sloan said.
Policy changes now and in the future
UT’s progress on the Campus Pride Index reflects policy changes across campus units, a commitment reaffirmed by Chancellor Plowman and UT System President Randy Boyd in a town hall meeting last fall prompted by fallout from Boyd’s support for ultraconservative state senator Mark Pody, who has taken several anti-LGBTQ stances.
Boyd pulled his support from a fundraiser for Pody following pushback from the campus community, and pointed to his tenure as president, including the hiring of Tyvi Small as vice chancellor for diversity and engagement in 2018, as indications of his commitment to LGBTQ inclusion.
In the town hall, Plowman said UT’s 2-star rating on the Campus Pride Index was “not satisfactory” and committed to listening to feedback from students and implementing change.
Over the past year, UT has increased the number of gender-neutral restrooms on campus, as well as opportunities for Safe Zone training. The university has also introduced gender inclusive housing options and streamlined the process by which transgender and nonbinary students change their name in school systems.
UT’s Title IX protections apply to students regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. In August, the office announced new therapy and crisis intervention resources specifically for LGBTQ students.
UT’s score for LGBTQ Counseling and Health and LGBTQ Housing and Resident Life remain low, but staff and faculty see ways of moving forward.
Leticia Flores, director of the UT Psychological Clinic and a former co-chair of the Commission for LGBT People at UT, told the Beacon that a further push in the index would involve recruiting and retaining mental health-related staff trained specifically on matters of sexual orientation and gender identity.
“The work ahead is getting more services that can help not only to address mental health distress, but services that can proactively and prophylactically address mental wellness among the LGBTQ+ community on campus,” Flores said.
Pointing to Vanderbilt Transgender Health Clinic’s recent decision to pause gender-affirming surgeries for patients under 18 amid pressure from state legislators, Flores said universities in states with anti-LGBTQ legislatures must “navigate between a rock and a hard place.”
Part of that navigation is the work done by the Pride Center under the leadership of coordinator Bonnie Johnson and in partnership with groups like the Center for Student Engagement and the Office of Multicultural Student Life. UT now scores 4.5 out of 5 stars for LGBTQ Student Life.
“Hopefully, there are enough LGBTQ+ students who speak well of their experiences and who encourage future students come here, despite the negative hype,” Flores said.
For a university reliant on a state legislature frequently at odds with LGBTQ students and LGBTQ rights, observers see in UT’s rapid progress a potential new chapter in the campus climate for queer students, staff and faculty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.