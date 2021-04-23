Natalie Campbell, known to many at UT as “Nattercam,” is one of those students who everyone seems to have a connection with. Maybe she was the first UT student they met as she led their tour group in a signature orange polo, or maybe she was their group leader at the Ignite summer program or perhaps she recruited them to serve in SGA or at the Jones Center for Leadership and Service (JCLS).
In March, Campbell was announced as one of six students to become a 2021 Torchbearer, the highest honor for an undergraduate student at UT. In addition to her service and leadership to younger students and marginalized communities, those closest to Campbell believe it is her ability to make people feel seen and to inspire service in others that sets her apart.
Campbell speaks often of the importance of “showing up,” and she said that getting involved with the JCLS her freshman year helped define her passion for meeting the needs of her local community.
“I was drawn by people wanting to help immediate need. That was something I’ve always been really drawn to or convicted by, like this person needs immediate help, no question, I want to help them,” Campbell said. “Being able to help someone just ‘cause you showed up, that’s what I liked the most. It didn’t need all this grandeur behind it.”
One reason that so many students know Campbell is that she seems to always be on campus helping people out with various projects. She can reliably be spotted tabling for JCLS, handing out cupcakes or milkshakes for Dean Shea, taking photographs for SGA or attending campus events pertaining to disability advocacy or racial justice.
In her four years at UT, she has been running from one service project to the next and has become, in a word, ubiquitous.
Though her undergraduate years were spent mostly in service to others and not in her own personal career development, Campbell said that her leadership and her plans to become a special needs educator have always been intertwined.
“What makes a good leader great is an equal willingness to follow and what makes a good teacher great is an equal willingness to learn,” Campbell said. “Those have become my personal philosophy, especially when it comes to service.”
In her letter nominating Campbell for the Torchbearer, Cierra Burnett, leadership coordinator at JCLS, expressed gratitude for the countless hours Campbell put in towards making Ignite Serves, a program that connects hundreds of incoming freshmen to local service opportunities, possible during the pandemic.
“Ignite Serves 2020 would not have been possible without the ingenuity, fortitude, adaptability, and sacrifice of Natalie Campbell,” Burnett said in a written statement. “Although all six of our student directors worked together to make the program happen, it was clear that Natalie was the glue holding the team together, and offering inspiration and encouragement in moments of vulnerability and stress.”
Burnett highlighted Campbell’s service not only with JCLS, but also with Leadership Knoxville Scholars, SGA, Best Buddies, the Dean of Students’ Office and various campus ministries. In every corner of her work at UT, she said that Campbell has set an example for herself and other JCLS staff members by uplifting other students towards service and leadership.
“No matter how big or small the task, Natalie has a special way of treating each one with an incredible level of passion and commitment,” Burnett wrote. “She consistently shows up for others, serving her campus and local community in a way that inspires her peers to lead and serve with the same level of enthusiasm.”
Campbell is known for treating acquaintances like close friends, remembering their names and waving to them as she passes by on campus. But to her closest friends, she has a reputation as a joyful and loving companion.
According to Wesley Smith, a fellow senior and one of Campbell’s closest friends, she is the kind of friend who asks good questions and gives good gifts, ones that make you feel known. For his last birthday, Campbell surprised him with an antique map of the Netherlands where his family is from. When he defended his senior thesis last week, she made him a goody bag with his favorite things.
“Natalie is someone who really sees you, and what I mean by that is really takes the time to know somebody on a deeper level,” Smith said. “She’s very curious about other people, and not just your day-to-day activities, but like, who you are as a person, what you care about, what brings you joy, what makes you sad, what motivates you, all of those things.”
Smith said that Campbell, despite all of her involvement and her busy schedule, is a friend who will go out of her way to encourage others in their endeavors.
“If you ask Natalie to do something for you or to show up for something, she’s gonna do everything that she can to be there and to show support and even if she can’t physically be there, she’s going to show support in other ways,” Smith said.
When Sydney Dobbs, a close friend and roommate of Campbell’s, moved in, she was told by her other roommates that she would never see Campbell, who was always on campus. Their prediction ended up not being quite true, and Dobbs said that whenever Campbell is home, she finds ways to help her roommates and share life with them.
“I don’t think that I know anyone who’s more committed to making sure that everyone has a seat at the table and that everyone is seen and heard,” Dobbs said. “It’s very comforting to have her as a roommate cause you know that she’s for you.”
Dobbs and Campbell participate in campus ministries together, and Dobbs believes that Campbell’s Christian faith is essential to her ethos of service and social justice.
“I just don’t think that Natalie would be able to be who she is without being committed to following Jesus first and foremost,” Dobbs said.
“She’s made in the image of God and her first desire is to reconcile others with him and to reconcile the world with him, and what does that look like? It looks like trying to restore our campus and reconciling people groups and making sure that everyone’s heard and trying to do justice where justice is missing and show mercy where it’s lacking. I just don’t think Natalie would be able to do it all if it wasn’t out of love.”
As she looks ahead to starting a master’s program in special education at UT this fall, Campbell confided that it may be difficult to suddenly start focusing on herself and her career after four years of helping others on their life paths.
Luckily, however, she has chosen a career that will allow her to keep helping the unheard feel heard and the unseen feel seen.
“It’s not just about me. Like, I never thought that, but just being around other people, you’re like wow,” Campbell said. “Why would you only want it to be about you anyway? That’s so boring.”