Ahmed Bowers, University of Tennessee junior, made over $20,000 in the recent stock market chaos.
Bowers explained his surprising successes and detailed how everything came together.
Initially, Bowers spent a couple hundred dollars on AMC stock. After he and his friends noticed steady stock price increases, he decided to invest even more.
As part of a movement that originated on the Reddit platform, amateur investors began buying stock in order to cause prices to increase substantially. What ensued became the massive downfall of hedge funds -- hedge funds that had previously bet on stocks, such as AMC, originally believing the stock would fall.
A friend of Bowers, senior marketing student Yahyaa Jahangir, persuaded him when AMC Entertainment stock price was just below three dollars.
“(He told Bowers,) ‘You need to get into AMC right now. It is looking really good,’” Jahangir said.
He expressed that he could not believe what was happening. “I would see these huge gains in my portfolio every day, but it was also very stressful. People only care about the stocks I did great on and not the fact that I had other losses. As certain stocks were going to the moon, others were drowning,” Bowers said.
The stock market process of “short selling” is what allowed for Bowers to become so profitable. This is when the hedge fund investors borrow shares with the hopes of buying it again in the future.
The finance major described how he became interested in investing.
“Most of my adult life I’ve been traveling and running other businesses in digital marketing, software and e-commerce. I had seen my friends’ recent successes in the pandemic and thought, ‘hey, I should try this,’” Bowers said.
Bowers spoke about the power of the internet and stock market.
“I believed that we as a community would have enough buying power to drive up the price of these stocks. I was shocked when I found out that GameStop had short interest that exceeded 100% of its available shares and I knew a short squeeze was coming. I did not care too much about whether or not these companies were overvalued but that I would buy low and sell as high as I possibly could without risking my initial investments,” Bowers said.
When asked about advice for those considering stock market investments, he responded with what he would like to tell those investing hopefuls out there.
“My advice for those who are wanting to start investing is simply just to start. The biggest barrier to investing as a beginner is just getting started. You need to be sure to know your risk tolerance. Do not go into it emotionally and feel a fear of missing out to jump right into these volatile stocks without doing your own research,” Bowers said.
“Yes, what happened with AMC and GameStop made some investors a lot of money, but more importantly, it caused everyday people to lose all of their savings in a matter of seconds.”
Once his account was put on probation for day trading violations and trying to transfer certain stocks into another brokerage account, he actually lost a lot of money while people were selling their socks, causing them to tank.
Bowers discussed the overall results of his investments. “Throughout the whole process I recovered my initial investments while taking out a profit and reinvesting most of it into different securities in order to better learn the markets,” Bowers said.
Ahmed Bowers is still investing today and believes that he will never stop continuing to do so.