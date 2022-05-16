“Summer Welcome” is UT’s newest student orientation that will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on select days throughout June and July. All-first year students are offered the chance to attend this orientation after registering for their New Vol Orientation. To learn more about this orientation, visit the New Student Orientation page on UT’s website.
In a statement to the Daily Beacon, Vice Provost for Student Success Amber Williams spoke about the new Summer Welcome orientation for incoming freshmen and how it will differ from previous orientations offered by the university.
What is the "Summer Welcome"?
“All new Volunteers will participate in UT’s multi-phased orientation experience. There are both in-person and virtual components to the program. This includes virtual individual advising appointments, an online orientation program, in-person Summer Welcome, and in-person Big Orange Welcome—six weeks of over 600 welcome events in the fall and spring.”
“Summer Welcome is UT’s new, one-day campus experience for incoming Vols and their families. The day is designed to introduce new Vols to the academic community by hosting events in their college, meeting members of the Vol Success Teams, campus tours, and information about housing, dining, student engagement and more.”
What did the virtual orientation that was offered during COVID cover?
“During COVID, we introduced the multi-phased, hybrid approach including over 600 programs for Big Orange Welcome, which occurs at the start of spring and fall. The pre-COVID welcome week was only a few days. Now, we are hosting events until midterms during both semesters.”
“The feedback from students was positive. Of the students who have participated in this new approach, 98% felt better equipped to attend UT after orientation, 99% reported an enhanced awareness of UT services and 99% felt more comfortable with their decision to attend UT.”
How will this new program differ from how in-person orientation was handled before COVID?
“Unlike orientation prior to COVID-19, the new multi-phased approach allows new Vols and their families flexibility to travel to campus if they financially can visit campus. If they choose not to attend Summer Welcome, they will still have equitable access to academic advising and campus preparation and attend the required in-person academic and social programming at the start of Big Orange Welcome.”
“We also host a new Family Webinar Series to help families transition to UT. This was not offered pre-COVID but based on demand we plan to continue.”
“In addition, Big Orange Welcome has required programming including academic workshops, student engagement fairs, College Connects and new programming including concerts, movie nights, Vol is a Verb Day, excursions including hiking, skiing, Dollywood and more. The diversity of programming has expanded exponentially.”
Why is coming to these orientations before attending the university important?
“UT’s reimagined multi-phase orientation process is designed to ensure first-year students transition to UT successfully. Our goal is to help students build meaningful relationships, connect to campus resources, and create positive early experiences that foster student engagement. Participating in each of our four phases will help our students thrive academically and socially.”
Is there anything else you would like incoming students to know?
“I look forward to meeting each of our new students this summer at Summer Welcome and in the fall during Big Orange Welcome. UT is a special place, and our intentional orientation program is designed to help our students feel confident, form strong relationships and be prepared to succeed both inside and outside the classroom.”