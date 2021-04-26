As spring classes come to an end, many find themselves looking at the next chapter — summer. While some UT students may be returning to their homes and their families, other students will find themselves spending their summer in the Rocky Top sun.
Although all of campus isn’t open during the summer, there are still resources available. Here are some of the campus services that will be open at UTK during summer 2021.
Hodges Library
The main campus library will remain open over the summer for all your studying and research needs.
The hours are a bit adjusted during the summer, so be aware of that if you are heading there to get some work done. Monday through Thursday, Hodges will be open from 7 a.m. to midnight, Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m, Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to midnight.
Student Health Center
Student health and wellness is important, even in the summer. Starting on Saturday May 8, the Student Health Center will be operating with their summer hours.
This means the Student Health Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The Student Health Center will be closed on the weekends, but there is a line for students that is open to call 24/7 if students need assistance during non-business hours.
TRECs
Staying active over the summer is a great way to lose the freshman 15. The TRECs and the Student Aquatic Center (SAC) will be open this summer. UTK students enrolled in summer courses will continue to have access to these resources with the payment of SPSF fees.
Other students not enrolled in summer courses can purchase a summer membership to RecSports for $75 which will give them access to the TRECs, the Student Aquatic Center and all other RecSports programs and services.
The Climbing Wall
Rock climbing is a beloved way to stay fit and have some fun for many in the UT community. The Vol Wall will be closed from May 7 to May 31, but it will reopen on June 1 and will be open for summer hours.
University Housing
All students enrolled in summer courses and staying in student housing on campus this summer will be housed in Stokely Hall.
UT Gardens
For a breath of fresh air and outdoor beauty, head to the gardens. The UT Gardens is open during all seasons for all to enjoy.
Student Union
The central hub for student gatherings and activities will remain open this summer. Starting on May 7, the Student Union will be operating with their summer hours — Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. — and will remain closed on the weekends.
UT Federal Credit Union
For non-academic financial services, students will still have access to the UT Federal Credit Union located in the Student Union. Their summer hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Language Resource Center
Although closed on the weekends, the Language Resource Center will remain open during the summer, with their hours being Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
UT Dining
UT Dining has not yet announced their summer hours for the dining options that will be open. When this information is released, it will be available at their website, located here.