Open-mindedness was the theme at the kickoff meeting of Students Promoting Environmental Action in Knoxville, or SPEAK, Monday night.
Some students sat on the floor of the Student Union meeting room, as they outnumbered the amount of available chairs.
"I was sitting where you were," Ellen Barnes, junior biology major and executive committee member, said.
She explained how one conversation her freshman year led to a meeting with the UT Office of Sustainability and a fashion show now three years old.
The newcomers dove right into the meeting with their own project ideas, including "demonstration days" of how to get around campus without a car and seeking a replacement for plastic fan pompoms.
SPEAK's mission is to increase awareness of and seek solutions to local, regional and national environmental issues.
"We're just a group of people who love the earth," Natalie Myers, junior kinesiology major and co-president, said.
SPEAK takes part in the annual Earth Day and sustainability week activities on campus and often shows up to Office of Sustainability events. The group also runs the student garden behind the UT Culinary Institute and donates vegetables to the institute and the Big Orange Pantry. Volunteer garden days are every other Sunday afternoon.
This month, SPEAK will continue helping with Zero Waste Game Days. They'll also be cleaning up litter in Caswell Park and gardening at Beardsley Community Farm. They have worked with Ijams Nature Center and Keep Knoxville Beautiful in the past.
This year, SPEAK is "embracing imperfect environmentalism," said junior social work major and co-president, Savannah Morrison. She encouraged people to take whatever steps they can to benefit the planet.
"You don't have to be perfect to do your part," Morrison said. "Every little bit helps."
“We're not trying to be 100% perfect but be the best we can be," Myers said.
Morrison also said continuing to educate about on-campus recycling was important – when people leave food in containers, the whole bin is contaminated and has to be thrown away.
The university's public recycling site could use advertising as well, she said, since it takes items like plastic bags and steel cans that can't be left at an average drop-off.
Compost took up much of the discussion. Reace Hummell, senior architecture major and garden chair, said there was a location at SPEAK's garden, but infrastructure was lacking. Compost bins could be increased on campus, in Fort Sanders or in other areas, "instead of having to drive 10 minutes to the Old City."
The group has scheduled visits to the Grow Lab and Knoxfill, a store that sells products by volume that go in your own container. Plans are in the works with the Compost Coalition, the Veganteers and Sustainable Fashion Society, who Myers said is going to teach how to upcycle clothing.
Barnes, who is in charge of outreach, mentioned adding indoor volunteer events.
Myers said that last year SPEAK’s focus was on education. The group brought in a variety of speakers with different kinds of expertise, including fashion and a "reducetarian" diet.
Also last year, the Compost Coalition and Plastic Free UT, who both have many SPEAK members, branched off with events of their own.
Morrison said SPEAK was a more general group for networking.
"It's good for allowing people to form connections and get education, then find what they're passionate about," Morrison said.
Michael McKinney, director of the environmental studies program and SPEAK advisor, noted the impact the group could have. The earth and planetary sciences professor was the guest speaker Monday night.
He brought up the green fee, which came about through an SGA bill sponsored by SPEAK and has raised over $1 million toward a more sustainable campus.
He mentioned a campaign against dining hall styrofoam in 2020 and a march downtown in 2019, which he thought were successful. He later added that students might work on reducing plastic bag usage on campus and promoting more electric vehicle chargers this year.
McKinney has been the advisor since SPEAK began 27 years ago. It was founded by Mary Ann Peine and Michelle Case.
The group continues to encourage suggestions from all members.
"You can … see the impact you have on the university every day in front of you,” Barnes said.
More information can be found on the SPEAK Volink page.
