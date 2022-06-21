As the college cycle continues to turn, the senior class of 2022 has parted ways with the University of Tennessee, and the freshman class of 2026 will soon arrive on campus.
While any advice for the college experience is helpful for incoming freshmen, the best people who could offer their expertise on university life are those who have just recently graduated. The senior class of 2022 has done their due diligence on Rocky Top, learning the ins and outs of the school.
Now, as graduates, they have been able to reflect on their experiences and realize things they would have done differently if they had had a re-do. They have also been able to reflect on the good times that they have had.
Whether incoming freshmen are eager, nervous, excited or all of the above, here is a bit of advice from four students from the Class of 2022 to ruminate on for those who are starting at UT this fall.
Justice Hammers, supply chain management graduate: Making friends
“Make the most of Welcome Week! It might seem like everyone has made friends but most likely they are just friends from their high school. Just go up and talk to anyone and they will be more than happy to hang out! Just ask if they want to get food at the dining hall.”
Hollis Gafney, marketing graduate: Putting yourself out there
“When you hear ‘college goes by fast,’ you don’t really believe that until you’re packing up at the end of senior year. Cherish your years in this community with all you have, because it goes by faster than you think. You have to make this experience yours by putting yourself out there and the rest will fall in line. This university will give you the memories and friends that will last forever.”
Katherine Burton, speech-language pathology graduate: Taking care of yourself
“Congratulations on this new chapter – enjoy every second of it! My piece of advice for you is to be a hard worker, but take breaks and listen to your body. College can be hard and it is easy to get caught up in just getting good grades. Enjoy your time on Rocky Top!”
Claire Donelan, marketing graduate and 2021-2022 SGA President: Getting involved
“College is a crazy experience to go through. For some of us it is a scary 12-hour drive away from home, while for others it is readjusting to a city they have known their whole lives. This is what makes UT so great. We as a Volunteer family are here to support, offer help and answer questions as needed, but it really is a chance for you to explore what your life could be!
My biggest piece of advice would be to get involved with something! Could be anything that you want, but go to a meeting, get out of your dorm room, and put yourself out there. It can be scary going to things alone and trying something new, but it is also so rewarding when you find something you love. The world is ahead of you, and we want to see you embrace it!“