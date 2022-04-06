With the start of April, Earth Day is fast approaching — a day created to bring awareness to environmental protection, sustainability and humankind’s impact on the planet. While UTK has several programs dedicated to sustainability, other universities in the SEC are environmentally conscious in their own ways.
Auburn University
As of March 2021, Auburn University partnered with Beam Global, “the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security,” to create Alabama’s first solar-powered electric vehicle charging station on the Auburn campus. The charging station is available for students and staff, free of charge.
Auburn developed a Climate Action Plan with the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. Meaning, the university plans to eliminate all carbon emissions that pollute or damage the environment within the next 30 years.
Auburn also adopted a policy focused on tree preservation as a commitment to natural landscapes. The policy describes efforts to maintain and preserve trees on campus and outlines situations in which a tree should be removed, for instance, if it is dead, damaged or poses a safety hazard. The policy recommends that removed trees should be replaced.
University of Florida
The University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) is a partnership between state, federal and county governments that provides sustainable agricultural practices to the public. The UF/IFAS website offers a plethora of tips on harvesting, crop production and maintaining a garden or greenhouse.
Through the UF/IFAS extension, Florida residents can learn which crops to grow, how to keep greenhouses safe and healthy, production practices and appropriate plant environments. By promoting environmentally positive practices and habits to the public, the program tackles sustainability at a larger level.
University of Kentucky (UK)
The University of Kentucky has developed an extensive sustainability plan that seeks to reduce waste and greenhouse gas emissions, conserve energy and water usage, incorporate sustainable eating practices and packaging at dining halls and alter transportation methods and infrastructure.
To put this plan into action, the university has already replaced light bulbs in some buildings with LED lights, reducing carbon emissions and conserving energy. Improvements to their chilled water production and steam distribution systems also contributed to a reduction in emissions.
Recycling is another environmentally friendly practice UK has implemented on campus. Teaming up with Bluegrass Greensource, an organization focusing on environmental education and outreach, there has been a push to increase recycling in dorms and residence halls. The campus campaign “Pick It Up” is another motion to eliminate litter on campus.
The Student Sustainability Council motivates sustainability projects on campus through funding and grants. In four years, Sustainability Challenge Grants have awarded $700,000 to 26 projects, allowing them to pursue their sustainability projects on the UK campus and beyond.
Louisiana State University (LSU)
In 2020, LSU received the Sustainability Innovation Award from the Association of Plant Administrators for a project in which Black Soldier Fly insects were used to compost campus-generated food waste and turn it into organic fertilizer.
LSU used both food waste from dining halls, which accounts for 40% of LSU’s total campus food waste, and other sites on campus that leave behind food scraps. The project and award contribute to LSU’s plan to divert 75% of all waste from landfills by 2030.
Mississippi State University (MSU)
Mississippi State University has had a long-term collaboration with International Paper, a global leader in packaging, pulp and paper produced that works toward sustainability and environmental education.
In 2021, MSU received grant funding from International Paper for timber supply research that will improve predictions of market resource trends and prices and assess global wood fiber production. Wood fiber is a key component to creating paper, and it is renewable and recyclable.
University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UT)
Last, but certainly not least, UT utilizes sustainability practices all over campus.
In 2021 alone, the compost facility on campus composted over 730 tons of food waste, animal waste and landscaping debris. There are also recycling bins located all across campus to discard paper, plastic, aluminum, cardboard and steel.
UT has instituted solar panels, four electric vehicle charging stations and LED lighting in all campus buildings. Vol Dining food is also sourced from local businesses, and leftover food from orientation is donated to the Food Recovery Network.
For frugal, environmentally conscious shoppers, the Free Store is a second hand shop where students, faculty and staff can find free clothing, accessories, kitchenware and small appliances.
All of these eco-friendly efforts put forth by SEC universities highlight the importance of sustainability and serve as a reminder that there is no planet B.