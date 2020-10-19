2020 just keeps hitting us with hurdles left and right, and with Thanksgiving coming up in a month, many are uncertain of how the holidays will look this year.
This uncertainty has led to high stress and high tension in many households, and Tennessee is no exception. In a recent study by WalletHub, Knoxville was ranked as the 88th most stressed city in the U.S. In other words, the people of Knoxville are in the top 48% for being the most stressed in their personal lives.
With all of that being said, what can people do if they’re feeling stressed at home? How do people maintain their relationships with their families, friends and partners during the pandemic?
Here are five ways to help maintain relationships with loved ones during COVID-19.
Figure out where your problem areas are
This pandemic poses some unique challenges across the board. In a person’s personal life, these challenges usually fall into two categories. People either have a strain on their relationships because they can’t see their loved ones enough, or conversely, people are having problems because they see each other too much.
Luckily there are easy ways to fix these problems. First, you have to know what category you fall into, or else there will not be any sort of meaningful change.
Gracie Blair, a junior child and family studies major at UT, spoke about how finding those problem areas in personal relationships and then setting up appropriate boundaries are the first steps towards making meaningful changes in relationships.
“For those experiencing tension in general, I think it’s important to establish boundaries and routines to try to make it as normal as possible,” Blair said. “Creating space -- if able -- can help you recharge so that you will be able to engage with the family more effectively.”
Savannah Faulman, a junior studying educational interpreting, says that her relationship with her partner is completely based on a mutual understanding that being together all the time or apart all the time is not what makes or breaks a relationship.
“I think we keep our relationship healthy by understanding and communicating our individual needs for space,” Faulman said. “We are both in college and if we don't see each other for a few days because we have exams to do and papers to write it's okay. On days where we can relax together we watch movies, bake bread and cookies, and that’s nice.”
Keep up communication
If you fall into that first category of not being able to see your loved ones due to the pandemic, then communication is definitely key. Odds are, if you are missing them, whether it is an elderly parent or an immunocompromised friend, they are probably missing you too.
Making an effort to reach out on a daily or weekly basis will help to build up that relationship and let them know you are still thinking about them and still care.
Blair explained how it can be as easy as a check-in phone call or even a funny text. Whatever you choose, constant communication is one small step in a long journey through these tough times.
“If you can’t see loved ones in person, schedule a FaceTime or regular calls each week. Even sending snail mail is communicating,” Blair said. “We just have to stay connected during this time. Human interaction plays a large role in our ability to thrive.”
Faulman says that a way her family has set up better communication is by hosting weekly family Zoom meetings from all across the country.
“It’s actually kind of funny,” Faulman said. “Since we do family video calls every weekend now because of COVID-19, we are spending more time together than we did before the pandemic.”
Get out of the same old routine
If your problem is that you see your loved ones too much and every little thing they do is starting to stress you out, then changing things up may be exactly what you need.
With a partner, that may mean finding new date ideas like going to the park or checking out a cool restaurant in the area. For your family, maybe that means going to the lake or having a movie night.
Oftentimes, when you get caught in a rut, it makes your homelife unstable. Shaking things up and having fun with the people you love will help you remember what it is that you love about them and why you want them in your life.
Go to counseling
Counseling can be one of the best ways to ensure your problems are heard and resolved by an objective professional. If you feel like you are at your breaking point with your loved ones, relationship or family counseling may just be the best thing that ever happened for you.
Or, if the problems at home seem bigger than counseling, then Blair said that there are plenty of resources that can help.
Starting in March of 2020, the National Domestic Violence Hotline experienced a 9% increase in contact volumes since the start of the pandemic, and due to this morbid statistic, The Family Justice Center has gone to great lengths to make their resources known.
“In regards to the noticeable increase in domestic violence and tension, I would have to say that specifically for those in Knoxville, The Family Justice center is a great resource,” Blair said. “It offers safety plans and things one can do to help themselves and their family. Additionally, the YWCA of Knoxville offers support.”
If isolation is a bigger problem, the Coalition to End Social Isolation & Loneliness also has materials on how to address loneliness with regards to COVID-19.
With all of this in mind, you should be on your way to mending and maintaining your relationships with your loved ones. It is always a two-person effort. If you both don’t put in your all to try and improve the relationship then nothing will change.
However, if they just aren't meeting you halfway, then it may be time to rethink whether or not you need them to be a part of your life. Sometimes it’s better to let them go.
Remember, no matter what, there will always be a light at the end of the tunnel. With these tips and a positive mindset, the sky's the limit.
Resources from the Family Justice Center can be found here.
Resources from the Coalition to End Social Isolation & Loneliness can be found here.