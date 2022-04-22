Rachel Stewart, a junior in the Haslam Scholars Program, has been selected as a 2022 Truman Scholar. Stewart is one of 58 students across 53 different universities to receive the prestigious award.
The Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation awarded its first scholarship in 1977, a “living memorial” to the nation’s 33rd president.
The scholarship, which provides $30,000 for the graduate school of the scholar’s choice and a gateway to a plethora of career opportunities, is given to college juniors who have an outstanding record of education and public service.
Stewart is UT’s first Truman Scholar since 1997.
Paul Gellert, Stewart’s advisor and director of global studies, commented on Stewart’s achievement.
“I am thrilled that Rachel has been awarded a Truman Scholarship,” Gellert said. “She is highly deserving of this honor.”
Stewart started out as a global studies and political science major. The nuclear engineering department also intrigued her, and she loved how the classes challenged her to think in a different way.
Stewart’s passion lies within environmental, sociological and radioactive issues, digging deep into hazards like nuclear waste, and questions such as who has access to certain elements and how these hazards affect marginalized communities.
With many areas of study on her mind, Stewart found that her original major did not encompass all the aspects she desired, so she designed her own major through the College Scholars Program: environmental justice and radioactive waste management.
“Her ambitions to combine study of nuclear engineering (to understand the environmental impacts of mining and energy production), environmental sociology (to understand social structures and processes and their particular relation to environmental issues) and deep area knowledge (including language, history and politics) are impressive,” Gellert said.
Stewart credits both her hometown of McMinnville, Tennessee, and her time studying abroad in Tajikistan as factors that flourished her interest in environmental justice.
McMinnville, a small, rural town in middle Tennessee, offered her an environment to explore and a green space to grow up in.
“I would go down to the creek by my house and read ‘The Kite Runner.’ I liked learning about Afghanistan through a different lens. It’s where my interest in central Asia began. I would also read Persian poetry,” Stewart said.
Her high school recycling, “or the lack thereof” as she notes, was another aspect of her hometown that prompted her to think of how things could be made better.
Stewart traveled to Tajikistan after her senior year of high school. There, she learned how to speak Tajiki Persian and saw how all of her fields of interests were related to one another.
“I saw waste management in Dushanbe, non-centralized recycling and non-regulated landfills and waste areas,” Stewart said. “All of these sparked my interest in sociology and culture and how everything relates back to the environment.”
A pillar of her community, Stewart has made an impact within campus life and the Knoxville community. She has worked on compost extensively with the Office of Sustainability, fascinated by a compost facility that she had not been offered in McMinnville.
She has also been a long-time, active member of Students Promoting Environmental Action in Knoxville (SPEAK). She moved from a contributing member to vice president to president, enhancing the compost quality of the club, increasing engagement with the community and bringing an environmental justice lens to the club.
Seeing that SPEAK was the main sustainability club on campus, she wanted to expand and started the Compost Coalition. The Compost Coalition works with the Office of Sustainability to bring awareness and education to composting, such as what composting is, how to interact with it and how to access it.
While she was president of SPEAK, the Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance (OREPA) reached out to Stewart and notified her of UT’s role in the Y-12 National Security Complex.
In 2020, UT made a bid on a management and operations contract with the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, thereby helping to fund development of nuclear weapons. Stewart saw UT’s involvement with Y-12 as an issue.
“It all goes back to waste,” Stewart said. “Waste should be useful and should go back into the community. That’s why composting interested me so much.”
Stewart decided to act.
She organized with the Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance (OREPA), circulated petitions, addressed the board of trustees and worked with the Progressive Student Alliance to attract more people to the campaign. Institutional investing is an issue she wants more people to know about and engage with, especially students.
When asked if she had a mentor in or around campus that has helped her reach her goals, Stewart had a long list.
“My advisors Dr. Gellert and Dr. Ergas in the sociology department, Wayne Mason from the office of sustainability, Ralph Hutchison from OREPA, the Haslam Scholars program,” Stewart said. “I want to name everybody. It takes a village.”
After getting her bachelors degree, Stewart plans on getting a masters degree in health physics — studying how radiation impacts people and the environment — with a concentration in nonproliferation.
For her career, Stewart wants to work for the Department of Energy (DOE) as a health physicist, bridging the gap between the DOE and having meaningful relationships with communities.
“I want to connect activists and knowledge spaces on a higher level,” Stewart said. “All while prioritizing local voices that are being affected.”
Stewart is currently studying abroad in Kyrgyzstan, studying uranium mines and volunteering in research around waste management. It was in central Asia where she found out she was a 2022 Truman Scholar.
Stewart had worked on the scholarship application since the fall 2021 semester, submitted her application in February and interviewed as a finalist in March. Mid-April, in the middle of a desert in Uzbekistan, Stewart got a phone call informing her that she was one of the winners of the Truman Scholarship.
The first event the scholarship offers, the Truman Scholars Leadership Week, is only a month away. During this week, the scholars will meet each other and work together all while attending sessions, completing community service projects, presenting policy projects and interacting with public servants. Stewart is excited for the opportunities to come.
“I’m excited to engage with the foundation as a whole, the alumni and my own cohort. I’m excited to learn with them and from them,” Stewart said.
After reading the biographies of the other Truman Scholars, she feels confident about how much other people care about the work.
“It all comes back to the people and to helping,” Stewart said.