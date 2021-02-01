The Pride Center is the heart of LBGTQ+ resources for UT students and fights to support the diverse community that encompasses the university.
The Pride Center has resources, events and engagement opportunities available for all members of the UT community. Here are some of the opportunities the Pride Center has to offer.
LBGTQ+ Student Socials
The Pride Center is holding four LGBTQ+ Student Socials via Zoom this semester.
These are drop-by events where students can get to know some of the LGBTQ+ community on campus and have an opportunity to make some new friends.
The dates of these socials are Feb.1, Feb. 16, March 11 and April 7, all of which will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
LGBTQ+ Reading Group
This is the second semester of the Pride Center offering an LGBTQ+ Reading Group.
The object of this group is to encourage students to learn more about gender, sexuality, identity and the LGBTQ+ community through literature.
This semester the group is reading “Juliet Takes a Breath” by Gabby Rivera.
30 students will be able to join the reading group and will also receive a free copy of the book. Sign-ups for this group end on Friday, Feb. 5.
Peer Mentoring Program
This program matches newer UT students with upper-level students to better help connect them with the LGBTQ+ community on campus.
This program intends to make new students feel more confident and successful on campus. The applications for this program are still open for any students who are looking to join.
Resources Series
The Pride Center is hosting a resource series throughout the semester that focuses on a variety of topics, including Writing Support Resources with the Writing Center, LGBTQ+ Health Services at UT, Title IX Virtual Lunch Hour, the Women, Gender, and Sexuality Program and LGBTQ+ Virtual Fair.
More information about this resource series and the particulars about each of the events in the series can be found on the calendarof the Pride Center’s website.
PRIDE List
A signature campaign is held in the fall semester to collect signatures from those in the UT community to show support and allyship for the LGBTQ+ community at UT.
The signatures are collected from August to September and are published in October. The publication of this list is known as the PRIDE List.
Safe Zone Work Shops
The Pride Center hosts educational workshops that are open to all faculty, staff, and students at UT. Currently the Pride Center is offering two types of these workshops: Tier 1 and Tier 2.
The Tier 1 workshops focus on awareness and help to teach about the correct and proper usage of language and terminology as related to gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation. This workshop also shares knowledge about the LGBTQ+ resources available on campus.
Tier 2 focuses on knowledge and on the terminology that relates to sex assigned at birth, gender expression and gender identity, as well as ways to support the transgender and non-binary communities.
Lectures
On Feb. 10 the Pride Center is hosting Southern (Dis)Comfort Lecture: Homosexuality in the Black South via Zoom.
This lecture will feature Dr. E. Patrick Johnson’s discussion of his book, “Sweet Tea: Black Gay Men of the South.”
Peer-facilitated Discussion Groups
These peer-facilitated discussion groups are identity-based groups that act as a safe place for students to connect and interact with each other.
More information about these events, opportunities and resources can be found on the Pride Center’s website.