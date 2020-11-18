There was an electrical issue that occurred this morning at the UT Counseling Center, creating a bit of smoke in the building.
However, there is no need for alarm.
The issue has been resolved, although the smoke from the electrical issue was lingering, causing employees discomfort.
The UT Counseling Center and Student Health Center decided to move their services online today due to the smoke. Additionally, the physical building will not be open and there will be no in-person appointments.
All normal services will be offered at the Counseling Center, as well as the Student Health Center. The only difference is that the centers will be operating virtually today.
If you need to contact the Counseling Center specifically, click here.
If you wish to contact the Student Health Center as a whole, click here.