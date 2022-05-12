As the spring semester comes to an end, Parking and Transit Services has updated its parking permits to accommodate a later-than-usual end date.
The expiration date printed on campus parking permits – which were printed back in March 2021 – is May 15, but the expiration date has been extended to May 23 to align with the final commencement ceremonies on May 22 and the closing of campus housing on May 23.
As always, campus parking permits are required during exam week and throughout the summer. Students may receive citations for parking after May 23 with a 2021-2022 academic year permit and are not permitted to park in staff lots during the day or overnight.
Summer parking permits can be purchased through Parking and Transit Services, and are valid May 1 through Aug. 15. Non-commuter summer permits are $100 and commuter summer permits are $63.
Though some changes are coming to parking in the fall, one important thing will remain the same: the price of permits.
Permits for the 2022-2023 academic year will go on sale Aug. 1 and will stay at the same price per a request from Chancellor Plowman that no fees be raised, according to Moira Bindner, communications and customer service manager for Parking and Transit Services. Permits will be $294 for non-commuters and $188 for commuters, the same price as last fall.
The effective date for fall permits is typically Aug. 15, but has been moved up two weeks, partly to account for students who arrive early on campus for programs such as Ignite.
The most notable change to parking for the fall concerns on-campus housing contracts. Beginning next academic year, students who need a non-commuter or Greek permit, for sorority village and fraternity park, must have a signed contract with UT Housing in order to purchase their permit.
Students can purchase a permit and find more detailed information at parking.utk.edu.