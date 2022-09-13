As the semester begins and stressors start to arise, it can be important to monitor your mental health. Each individual’s response to stress is different, so it’s important to know what to watch for and what options there are.
One of the most frequent challenges that students face is the newness and unfamiliarity of college. Because of sudden changes such as moving away from home or much busier class schedules, students often face a larger amount of stress than before.
Mental health issues often go unnoticed, so it can be important to know the common warning signs so that you can watch for them in yourself and others. These signs can be monitored in a person’s behavior and can often aid in catching early symptoms of mental illness.
Nicole Wiggs, graduate assistant for the Center for Health Education and Wellness and manager of student organization Vols2Vols Peer Health Educators, explained a strategy that can be helpful in identifying some of the most common side effects of mental health problems.
“I like to use the phrase ‘think, feel, act’ to recognize mental health challenges. You can see problems in feeling, such as being anxious, sad or lonely, thinking, such as obsessive or catastrophic thoughts or brain fog and acting, such as substance misuse, poor eating habits, excessive or limited sleep and self-harm,” Wiggs said.
Wiggs believes that it is essential to look for these signs in yourself and others, as it could potentially save a life.
She also encouraged students to get involved in campus organizations that promote mental health awareness. She believes that regularly engaging in physical and social activities can help with maintaining balance in one’s life, especially during college.
Despite this helpful option, she said students should try to receive proper treatment when needed, just as they would see a doctor for a physical checkup. For this reason, the University of Tennessee offers a multitude of resources for students in need.
Wiggs explained the UT help line, and how it functions to aid students in times of need.
“You can call 974-HELP if you need to talk to someone, have a concern for a fellow Vol, or need direction on where to seek help,” Wiggs said.
Students also have access to the UT Student Counseling Center (SCC), which is the main source of mental health care on campus. The SCC offers services such as group, individual and couples therapy, as well as psychiatric evaluations. Their phone number is 865-974-2196.
Another resource is the Center for Health Education and Wellness, which offers resources for the eight dimensions of wellness and mental health education presentations. If you or someone you know is in immediate crisis, call the Suicide and Crisis hotline at 988 or call 911.
Jay Elliot, a sophomore majoring in supply chain management, explained his feelings about the resources UT offers.
“I haven’t used them myself, but I have many friends who rely on them. It is nice to know that the resources are there if I ever do need them. I feel like I always have something or someone to talk to if times are rough,” Elliot said.
Elliot did not hesitate to express his gratitude to UT for offering extensive mental health support.
For more information about UT’s mental health resources, visit the key resources webpage.
