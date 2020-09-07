September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and given the current state of the world, we all could use some tips and tricks to improve our overall well-being.
There are many resources available on campus that are accessible for students. Mental health should be made a priority everyday just like any other daily obligation.
This is a perfect time to educate students on the resources at their disposal that can give them the tools they need to not only be successful during September, but through the rest of their college career.
Here are some of the mental health resources available on campus for students.
Utilize the Student Counseling Center’s resources
The UT Counseling Center has many options for students who are looking for personal counseling, psychotherapy, consultation services and group therapy.
Due to COVID-19, the center is providing services through a HIPAA compliant version of Zoom.
Some of the services available are: individual therapy, couples’ therapy, group counseling and many workshops that can help students make small changes to better their mental health.
Look into using Therapy Assistance online
Therapy Assistance Online, or TAO, is a service that is completely free for students.
It is a fully online self-help program which consists of modules ranging from calming your worries, improving your mood, pain management and more.
TAO is an app that can be accessed through your phone or on your computer. The easiest way to get started is to go to the Counseling Center’s website and click the link to access TAO.
Call the 24-Hour Helpline
Students experiencing mental health distress can call the helpline at 865-974-HELP (4357). The line is for students experiencing a mental health emergency or if they are worried about the mental health of another student.
The line is operated by crisis-trained professionals that are available after regular business hours. Sometimes it can be helpful just to have someone to listen in times of stress.
Visit the Center for Health Education and Wellness, or CHEW
The CHEW focuses on the eight dimensions of wellness: emotional, spiritual, intellectual, physical, environmental, financial, occupational and social.
There are many resources for students in the CHEW. They focus on risk reduction and prioritize education to help students make informed choices while they are in college.
The office works with Vols Help Vols, which is a peer health education group that gives programs created by the office to students in on-campus housing, students in Greek life, students in first-year studies classes and more.
There are many events on campus year-round that focus on a certain aspect of the dimensions of wellness. Each event has an educational component for improving student’s lives.
College can be a troubling time for many. With the pandemic shifting the normalcy of the typical school routine, it can exacerbate some of the mental struggles many students face. Nurturing a student’s mental health can greatly influence their outcome of academic success.
A number of these resources are free of charge and easily accessible for students to get the help they need. Visit the Counseling Center’s website for more information.