In a UT Alert sent out Tuesday morning, Massey Hall is no longer considered a typical residence hall.
No one is allowed to enter the building unless authorized, as Massey is now being used as an official COVID-19 isolation space.
The alert advised that students remember what to do if they are feeling sick, from staying home to limiting contact with other people.
It suggested that students contact their local health care provider if they begin to feel sick, or they can call the Student Health Center’s nurse triage line at 865-974-5080.
Students should always remember to wear a mask as they have been instructed, wash their hands often and to maintain social distancing.