The Lifelong Learning Book Club came together on Tuesday for their first discussion of the semester.
A small group made up of professors and students met on Zoom to talk about the first three chapters of this semester’s book pick: “Inclusive Teaching: Strategies for Promoting Equity in the College Classroom” by Kelly Hogan and Viji Sathy.
The two people at the head of this book club are Bob DuBois and Brianne Dosch.
DuBois is a senior lecturer in psychology at the University of Tennessee. He is associate of undergraduate studies in psychology and serves as the coordinator for UT’s research methods course. Prior to UT, DuBois was an instructor at Waukesha Technical College in Wisconsin for over a decade. He is a first-generation college graduate, and usually goes by the affectionate title “Dr. Bob.”
Dosch is the psychology and neuroscience librarian at Hodges Library.
"My job is to make sure that the psychology and neuroscience faculty, staff and students are getting what they need from the library. That's how Dr. Bob and I got connected,” Dosch said.
The book club has been at UT for three years now, but DuBois has been doing it for over a decade. It was a project DuBois founded and ran at the community college where he previously worked. When he arrived at UT, he wanted to continue the project here.
Dosch saw the need for the community the book club could create, and the two of them worked to continue the club. She described this book club as not only a place to talk about books, but also somewhere to discuss important events and issues facing the country. As she expressed how higher education and libraries are places under threat, she stressed the need to have a community that is supportive.
Most of the people who engage in this book club are professors, but DuBois and Dosch try to involve as many people as possible.
"I would say the biggest thing is I think that sometimes faculty… we might get accused of not actually thinking carefully and deliberately about becoming better and really being student-centered. And I think there are a lot of people like me … very devoted to learning,” Dubois said.
DuBois credited the book club as raising topics central to current issues experienced on campus. During the pandemic the group was able to discuss problems and solutions to online learning. This semester’s topic is inclusive teaching.
The current read is “Inclusive Teaching: Strategies for Promoting Equity in the College Classroom.” The authors, Sathy and Hogan, are both associate deans and professors at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
This book is available as an ebook and can be accessed through UT’s libraries.
Sathy is a psychology research methods professor who has recently gotten attention because she has created a large course with great student success.
Sathy and Hogan wrote the book from personal experiences in the classroom; it is built from their failures and successes. The book has concrete strategies for simple things that help make sure as many students are succeeding, learning and feeling connected.
"I think it's timely because I think we're really good at using those words: diversity, equity, inclusion. And rarely is it defined," Dosch said.
The first meeting was focused on opening up about how professors and students view inclusive learning, as well as misconceptions people have about it.
"People can actually leave and make a change to their course. Even after today's discussion, people could, potentially, next class actually start implementing some of what they've learned,” DuBois said.
The book club is only through the first few chapters but will continue to meet throughout the rest of the semester to continue the discussion. DuBois hopes he can bring one or both of the authors down to talk.
Dosch and DuBois want more students to join. It’s their experiences and perspectives that can lead instructors toward a more inclusive classroom.
"Just because we're faculty doesn't mean we can't learn from students," Dosch said.
