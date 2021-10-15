It is raining outside. You are sitting in the comfiest chair with your favorite hot drink, ready to lose yourself in the embrace of your favorite book.
This cozy vibe is what junior history major Patrick Juhl hopes to capture in his upcoming fiction podcast. Titled “The Rain,” the podcast will feature Juhl’s narration of various short form fiction, such as short stories and poems, as well as music. Each episode will consist of two short stories, a song and will conclude with a poem.
“The Rain”comes out of Juhl’s life-long love for stories. As a child, Juhl devoured fiction from kid’s books like “The Magic Treehouse” series to the likes of Neil Gaiman, J.R.R. Tolkien and Stephen King.
“Fiction really gets to the bottom of human nature much more deeply than non-fiction does,” Juhl said. “It’s kind of the Rorschach test of humanity — art in general, not just writing.”
Juhl also cites his love for podcasts and audiobooks, as well as his aspirations as a future writer, as foundational to him starting his own podcast.
“I want to be an author, too, so — from a little more Machiavellian standpoint — spending my time reading through other stories, helping them edit, seeing what works, what doesn’t work, etc., is good practice,” Juhl said.
The bulk of the content will be audience-submitted, supplemented by works Juhl scouts out from across the internet. In this way, Juhl hopes to showcase the talents of unknown and lesser-known artists and also give people the opportunity to share their works with a wider audience.
Anybody can submit their work for consideration to be included in an episode, and submissions never close. The submission form can be found on the podcast’s website.
Additionally, Juhl is currently running a writing contest on the website. October’s prompt is titled “Ghosts of the Past,” and the winner will be awarded $50. They will also have their story featured in a future episode. The deadline for submissions is Nov. 7, and there is no entry fee.
Juhl says he wants to continue holding monthly contests and has plans for expanding them as the podcast grows, especially due to contests’ capacity to bolster the podcast’s notoriety.
“I find that (contests are) one of the most effective ways to advertise the show because, even if a person might not be on the lookout for a new podcast to listen to, they still might submit to a writing contest, and chances are they going to tune in to listen to at least the episode in which they are featured,” Juhl said.
Currently, the whole show is a one-man affair, with Juhl in charge of everything from marketing to the actual production of episodes. Juhl says he will remain open and optimistic about future expansion plans, although at the moment, he is simply focused on getting podcast’s name out there.
“At the moment, I’ve been putting my greatest effort into advertising, just to raise awareness that there is a new show coming up,” Juhl said. “Advertising has actually been a very satisfying experience and is going quite well.”
The pilot episode of “The Rain” will drop some time in mid-December and Juhl plans to release episodes every two weeks. Listeners can stay-up-date on the podcast’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as by subscribing to the website’s newsletter. A trailer is set to be released Saturday across all of the podcast’s social media pages.