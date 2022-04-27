The leading faces of the Knoxville History Project (KHP) , Jack Neely and Paul James, were present at the East Tennessee Historical Society on Wednesday to discuss their recent title, “Downtown Knoxville.” Published by Arcadia Publishing, the book is one of the latest in a long-established series known as “Images of America.”
Over 50 Knoxville citizens attended the event, and 133 more watched live on Facebook. Many were members of the East Tennessee Historical Society, coming out to support two of Knoxville’s most dynamic historians who had previously collaborated on such works as “Historic Knoxville: The Curious Visitor’s Guide” and “Knoxville Lives.”
Their latest book explores the history of the downtown Knoxville area, as well as segments of UT’s campus, through the lens of antique photographs and drawings. These pictures were sourced from museums, galleries and personal collections from throughout the East Tennessee region, many of which have never been seen before by the public.
“There seemed to be a demand for it, too,” said Neely. “Every day, I walk out here and I see people taking pictures of each other by the Tennessee Theater sign and looking around in Market Square and saying, ‘What is this? Why is this here?’ And I thought that this little book would give answers to some of those questions.”
Among these 180 photographs are the oldest known of Blount Mansion, dating to 1880, a lithograph of downtown Knoxville during the 1850s and a photo of a grand parade held by UT on main street in 1904. James and Neely have penned commentary and insight alongside each picture so that readers can better understand the downtown area.
According to Neely, a majority of these photos came through the “Knoxville Shoebox” program, established by the KHP in 2018. This online collection of digitized photographs, illustrations, maps, postcards and brochures has been accumulated from a variety of East Tennessee households, and has proved essential in the collection of exhibits for the book.
In 2014, the KHP itself was founded as a non-profit educational organization with the intention of preserving the city’s legacy and history. Neely, who is a UT alumnus and founder of KHP, had previously penned a column with a similar purpose for 22 years in the since-defunct Metro Pulse newspaper, known as “Secret History.” Now, the KHP collaborates with the East Tennessee Historical Society and other organizations to ensure that Knoxville citizens stay informed of their past.
Later, James, who is director of publishing and development, was brought on to join Neely in his passion for preserving, promoting and interpreting the rich history of Knoxville. Prior to his work with the KHP, James was the executive director of the local Ijams Nature Center for 12 years. He wrote and published a book on the Ijams family for Arcadia’s “Images of America” series in 2010, titled “Ijams Nature Center.”
James encourages curious readers to seek out their own sources. Many of the stories that are told in “Downtown Knoxville” can be found in online Knoxville newspaper archives, and are fascinating accounts of history as it unfolded.
“We do books because no one has ever done them,” James said. “There are stories to tell. That’s why we have done this.”