The T Bus system is one of the most useful (and free) resources for getting around campus quickly and safely, but it can be tricky to figure it out at first. Here is an overview of the different buses on campus, their usual routes and how they work.
During the school year, there are four fixed routes and two on-demand routes. A fixed route means that the bus will come to specific locations at specifically scheduled times, running on a cycle. On-demand route means that the buses are available for request, and can come to many different locations at any given time.
The buses run through campus, from one end to the other, and also through parts of Fort Sanders, the neighborhood behind campus.
There are four fixed routes: the Fort route, Neyland express, the Hill route and the late nite route. Each one runs on a slightly different schedule.
The Fort route runs on weekdays through Circle Park to Highland Avenue in Fort Sanders, from 7 a.m to 6 p.m., every 10 minutes. This route is great for those living in the Fort who want to get to campus without purchasing a commuter pass.
Neyland express runs on weekdays through sorority village around Neyland drive, every eight minutes from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m, every 10 minutes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and every 30 minutes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. This bus route is helpful for those living in sorority houses and those needing to get to the Agriculture campus.
The Hill route is one of the most used routes, because it runs through the Hill all the way to TRECS, making stops at places like the Student Union, Hodges Library and Strong Hall, for example. This route runs on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m every seven minutes, and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every 10 minutes.
The late nite route runs through each end of campus on Sundays through Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m every 10 to 12 minutes, and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 3:30 a.m every 10 to 12 minutes, as well. This route is great for those needing to get to and from residence halls at night.
There are two on-demand routes: the access service and the link service. The T Access is only available to students with an Access ID card, which is issued by UT’s Student Disability Services. Students can request a T Access bus on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Of the two on-demand routes, the link service, commonly called the T Link, is arguably the most popular. It’s also the only T Bus that runs on the weekends. This bus only runs from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., and can be requested either through the UT app or by phone.
The best way to use the bus system is through the UT app. Once on the app, the section called ‘ride the T’ is where all the most recent and current information about the buses can be found. Here, it’s easy to see where each bus is in real time, and it’s also the best way to call for a T Link. By keeping up-to-date on where each bus is, it’s easy to catch a bus and predict how long it will take to get just about anywhere on campus.
Happy trails, Vols!