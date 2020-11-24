Due to COVID-19, students are experiencing a longer winter break than usual to encourage students not to travel more than necessary during the pandemic. While some people are staying in Knoxville, some are leaving, making it hard to be with friends. Here are some ways to stay connected with friends over the break.
One of the best ways to stay connected with friends is through online games that you can play from anywhere in the country. These games are fun to play with as many friends as possible, are fairly cheap (or even free) and don’t require any intense software downloads.
The most exciting way to play these with friends is to connect to the game and be on Zoom or FaceTime at the same time so the group can talk together about the game.
Jackbox Games
Jackbox games are online video games that come in packs. Only one person needs to download the pack and all other members can play from their own devices. There is a wide variety of games available and all are geared towards humor and lighthearted fun, so friends can really make the game whatever they want it to be.
Among Us
If you are anywhere on the internet, you have probably seen people talking about Among Us or maybe you have even played it yourself. It is a popular game amongst young people and teenagers where you can solve mysteries and complete tasks with other players. Players can also be anonymous if you choose, which can be fun when playing with a group of friends.
Virtual book club, movie club or TV show club
One aspect of quarantine that has not slowed down in eight months is leisure activities like reading or watching TV and movies. So, why not do these with friends?
Use the idea of a “book club” to discuss anything that the group is interested in, like a book that everyone can read, a new movie that was just released or a TV show that has a new season. It is always fun to hear what friends with similar interests have to say about a popular book, movie or show.
Group diary
A more creative idea for staying connected with friends is to have a group diary. Think “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” but with a diary, which can be shipped between friends to document their individual experiences while living far apart.
This would probably work best if friends lived closer together than thousands of miles, but pictures or drawings would be fun to include as well.
Care packages
An old-fashioned way to remind a friend (or family member) that you care about them is to send a care package full of their favorite items, snacks, gift cards or small toys. Care packages are thoughtful and fun to put together but also fun to receive — especially if they are unexpected.