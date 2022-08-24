Given how huge UT’s campus is, finding something to eat is rather easy. However, figuring out how to utilize a dining plan in the best way possible can be a little more challenging.
UT offers many different meal plans, which can be found on the Vol Dining website.
While freshmen living on campus are a bit limited in their options – they must choose either the Tennessee Unlimited 7 or Tennessee Unlimited 5 – commuters and upperclassmen are free to choose whichever dining plan they want. In the case that commuters and upperclassmen don’t choose a meal plan themselves, they’re automatically enrolled in the $300 flex plan.
Flex dollars and dining dollars operate as tax-free dollars that allow students to purchase items from any of the retail locations and P.O.D. markets on campus. Balances can be found on VolCard accounts and on receipts after making a purchase.
A majority of meal plans include meal swipes to be used at UT’s dining halls, which include Rocky Top Dining Hall, Stokely Dining Hall and Southern Kitchen. In order to use a meal swipe, students must add their student ID to their phone’s wallet and touch their phone or physical card to the sensors located inside all dining locations.
Meal swipes can also be used at participating retail locations and P.O.D. markets on campus, which is referred to as meal equivalency.
The only caveats to meal equivalency are that students have to order within the constraints set by the retail location and that it forbids access to a dining hall during the meal period that it was used.
For instance, students can’t go to a Starbucks on campus, order whatever they want and ask to use their meal swipe. Instead, they have to order from the posted meal equivalency options that Starbucks advertises.
Furthermore, if a student uses their meal equivalency during the lunch period, which runs from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., then they cannot enter a dining hall again until the dinner period begins. Specific dining hours can also be found on the Vol Dining website.
Additionally, there are multiple ways to order from UT’s dining locations. Students can go to the location directly and get in line to order with an employee, or they can use a kiosk. Kiosks are posted by participating locations and allow students to skip the line and order ahead with GrubHub.
Kiosks can be incredibly convenient since they’re compatible with meal swipes and dining/flex dollars. However, be aware that it can be difficult to make modifications to meals ordered on a kiosk, as they sometimes only offer specific items and there isn’t always an option to add or remove things.
Students can also order food to their location by taking advantage of Starship, a robot delivery service that debuted on campus last semester. Dining and flex dollars can be used with Starship, as well as a debit card. Starship sometimes offers promotions in which deliveries are free during certain times, but a small fee is to be expected in most cases.
Keep in mind that while meal swipes cannot be replaced, additional dining and flex dollars can be transferred to a VolCard if a student runs out. Or, if nothing else, debit cards can be used at retail locations and P.O.D. markets, too.
Admittedly, dining on UT’s campus can be a little tricky to get used to at first, but as it is with many new things, the more exposure one gets the quicker it’ll start to feel like second nature.