It has certainly been a very long time since we’ve been at UT.
We have been stuck at home since March — meaning some of us have not been back at school for around five months, which is a bit hard to believe.
At this point, it is likely we have all found ways to combat the loneliness and boredom we have experienced during quarantine. However, it may be a tad more frustrating to head back to campus and have to figure out ways to entertain ourselves in our dorms and apartments since we are so used to being social and leaving our rooms often while at school.
Do not fret, though. Here are a few suggestions for how to entertain ourselves while staying in our dorms or apartments.
Get a streaming subscription
If anyone has not yet done this and is able to do so, I would highly suggest it. Honestly, I do not know how I would have survived a lot of quarantine without having a streaming platform like Netflix.
Of course, there are other platforms such as Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime and more. Netflix is probably the most universally used, though, and it has a ton of options to choose from. The starting rate for a basic Netflix account as of July 2020 is $8.99 per month.
Whether you want to watch an emotional drama, a terrifying horror flick or a sitcom for some light comedy, these streaming platforms literally have it all. Watching these after finishing homework or before bed will really fill up the time and occupy your mind.
Take up a new hobby
Although classes will be starting back and we will have less free time than during most of quarantine, the majority of us will be taking these classes online and will still be in our dorms or apartments with more free time than expected.
Perhaps you have been interested in learning a new language, figuring out how to knit or even becoming an expert at solving puzzles. Well, with the extended time we will be spending inside, any one of these things and more will cure your boredom.
As for learning a new language, Duolingo is a great app for beginners with a plethora of languages to choose from – although the owl is quite incessant with its reminders to continue practicing. There are also other apps, such as Babbel or Memrise.
YouTube is an excellent resource as well for learning new things and taking up new hobbies; simply search what you’re interested in and a multitude of videos will be there for your viewing pleasure.
Start a YouTube channel
Speaking of YouTube, there is honestly no time like the present to start a YouTube channel. It will take up plenty of time filming and editing the videos and they can be on anything you would like.
Interested in showing your daily life? Start a vlog channel. Wanting to showcase your video game skills? Start a gaming channel. There are so many different things you can start a YouTube channel for – there are even channels where people eat outrageous amounts of food, record themselves and upload the footage to get millions of views.
While it is a fun idea to start a YouTube channel in general, if you become successful with it, you can actually earn revenue. There are plenty of videos (on YouTube, of course) explaining how this can occur; YouTuber Kelly Stamps has some very informative content on this.
Even without getting money from a channel, it is a great way to entertain yourself. All you really need to start out is a camera of some sort, any editing program and a bit of creativity.