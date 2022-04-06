Sustainability is something that is vital to our environment and for our own well-being. It can be difficult to do as a college student, especially because some efforts can get expensive. But, here are some things that we all can do to try and promote a better living environment as well as things that can really help in the long run.
Reusable water bottles
Using a reusable water bottle helps reduce plastic use. On campus, there are numerous water bottle refill stations, and if you bring a mug (24 oz.) to some on campus locations, like PODs, you can get fountain drinks and drip coffee for $1.19. You get to help the environment, save money and stay hydrated and fueled.
Repurposing containers
If you have a glass jar or plastic ones, you can always find a use for these. An example is using body scrub jars for bobby pins, scrunchies, hair ties, etc. You can use jars from sauces to hold pencils or paint brushes or you could use them as a vase for your favorite flowers — real or fake.
Using reusable shopping bags
This is something that many people do, but they are so useful for things like shopping and even moving. You can use them in place of boxes for smaller items and you can easily fold them and store them.
Reusing plastic bags
A great example of this is using plastic grocery bags for food scraps or trash. You can also use them to carry things if you don’t have tote bags or if you are giving someone food, books, etc.
Getting involved with on campus or community programs
We have some programs on campus, like the Mug Project, that students and faculty can get involved with. There is also the Office of Sustainability. They offer a lot of programs and a work-study program for students that want to get involved more. Their passion and motto is to “make orange green.”
Another idea is to organize a campus or city clean up — do this through your apartment complex or a community outreach program. You can also get in touch with different groups and offices on campus or plan it with your floormates in your residence hall.
Recycle as much as possible
Do what you can in order to recycle what you can. Do research as to what can and can’t be recycled and look into the different types of plastics and the different ways that recycling works. There is so much to learn about and so much that can be done in this area.
Turning off lights and appliances as well as limiting water usage
Turning off lights when you leave the room, as well as turning off appliances that aren’t currently in use can help as well. This saves energy and electricity. Also, limiting your shower times and doing laundry on colder settings can help as well.
Compost
If you have the space available, you can always compost. If you don’t have space in your apartment or dorm room, get in contact with groups in the Knoxville area or on campus, like a hall director or the Office of Sustainability.
This is a great way to make sure that certain items, like food waste, don’t go unused if they are able to be used for something and benefit the Earth and others.
Thrifting or making your own clothing
Thrifting isn’t just fun or a way to find great deals — this adds to it though. It is much more sustainable than buying fast fashion. You can always alter pieces and make them your own. You can also make your own clothes or repurpose an item that you might have thought about just throwing away or donating. You can get more use out of something and find a new way to love it.
Meal plan and prep
This is something that is occasionally overlooked. If you do this, you can save more money at the grocery store and reduce waste if you only buy what you need and will use.
Diet can play into this as well. Limiting the amount of meat and animal products that you consumes daily is good as well. It helps your body, and it can be helpful to the environment at the same time.
These are just a few things that anyone can do. There isn’t a lot that students can do other than promote sustainability, since a lot of global warming and climate change has been out of the hands of many for quite few years. Since not everyone is a billionaire who could donate money to help find solutions, this list is comprised of things that anyone can do. They are good for our planet and might bring you some joy as well.