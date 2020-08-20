With all the changes this pandemic continues to bring, many students have decided to stay home this semester. While this can give students more flexibility, it can be hard to feel connected to UT and fellow Volunteers.
Here are some ways to feel like you’re a part of campus, even if you’re miles away.
Stay updated on social media
One of the best ways to stay connected with UT is to keep up to date with social media.
The UT Knoxville Instagram consistently posts videos of events on Instagram stories as well as updates about campus responses to COVID-19. UT shares plenty of helpful information through social media, while also posting content that’s fun to watch from anywhere.
Just about every organization on campus has an Instagram presence, and are all posting about their current happenings. A few pages to check out are UT Housing, UT Athletics, Pride Center and International House. Feeling updated on what’s going on around campus is an easy way to feel connected.
Attend any virtual events
While some students are on campus this semester, UT realizes that not everyone will be, and wants to include students staying home in as many events as possible. This means that there are quite a few virtual events to attend. For example, on Monday, Aug. 24, there is a virtual engagement fair, which is a great opportunity to be involved in campus life without being in Knoxville.
Additionally, participating in Big Orange Friday is a small way to show some Tennessee pride. Wear orange each Friday to represent the Volunteers even from your hometown.
Make friends in online classes
There’s no doubt that Zoom classes can feel awkward. Between technical malfunctions and possible uncomfortable silences, it can be difficult to adjust to the format of online classes. But remember, everyone else is going through this too.
In many classes, professors will still be doing group activities. By making an effort to talk to people in different classes, feeling connected to UT and our community can be made a little easier.
Connect with professors
As a result of all online classes, it’s likely that you won’t get the chance to meet any professors in person this semester. However, this doesn’t mean you can’t form a meaningful connection with professors.
Many professors are eager to stay connected with students and are more than happy to keep lines of communication open through both email and individual Zoom meetings. It can be helpful to form a relationship with your professors both for the class itself and also to have another person in Knoxville to connect to.
Remember, we’re all in this together. Although this semester will look different than most, we’re all still part of the Volunteer community. It’s important to stay connected and support each other from any place this semester has taken us.