As the founders of the Black Student Union attended the predominantly white University of Tennessee in 1967, they knew something needed to change. Their voices needed to be heard.
There needed to be a place that provided for the cultural, educational and political needs of African American students on campus.
Through this need being seen, a group of Black students came together to create a safe place for their fellow peers. This place would enable them to learn about their culture and embrace it with others around them. This is when the Black Student Union rose and started to implement changes for future generations to come.
Now, 54 years later, the Black Student Union is following in its founders’ footsteps, paving the way for Black students here at UT. The Black Student Union promotes unity and beneficial change on campus, as well as acts as a liaison between students and administration. The Black Student Union continues to encourage respect, service, high academic achievement and the true Volunteer spirit.
Vanessa Jackson, the organization’s president, is a junior majoring in retail and consumer sciences. Coming to a predominantly white school, Jackson knew she would want to find a group of people that were similar to her, as this would allow her to find a safe place to express herself, as well as educate others around her through an organizational platform.
“I want people to enjoy this organization as we continue to grow,” Jackson said. “Things can get discouraging during this pandemic, but we must be strong and find a way to get things done. No excuses.”
Jackson has benefited from the Black Student Union through growing as a Black leader, as well as having the opportunity to collaborate with other Black students to ensure campus is a safe environment for new ideas and friendship across all backgrounds and ethnicities.
The Black Student Union has recently shown its strength through networking with other leadership-based student organizations as well as the Student Government Association to put a stop to systemic racism here at the University of Tennessee.
As issues continue to rise in and outside of the classroom, the Black Student Union is continually finding ways to push forward with perseverance, while working with other students outside of their organization in order to spread awareness and create an environment of positive change.
Another student who has been impacted by the Black Student Union is Josie Campbell, a senior studying music performance and Africana Studies. Serving as the organization’s vice president, she started her journey with this organization in her junior year, with the hopes of making a bigger impact not only in her academic life but her personal life as well.
“The BSU has impacted my college experience by providing me with a safe space and platform to learn about my culture and help educate fellow peers about the Black experience,” Campbell said.
The Black Student Union, alongside the Black Cultural Programming Committee, stimulates and increases the knowledge of Black culture on UT’s campus, as well as contributes to the progress of American society and in so doing fosters an atmosphere of unity.
When issues arise on campus surrounding students of color and the Black community, the Black Student Union works alongside other Black student organizations to bring them to the attention of the UT administration.
The Black Student Union is always looking for new students, whether they are incoming freshman or just needing a place to feel at home. They encourage students to join with open minds, bringing their ideas and uniqueness to the table.
Students can find more information about the Black Student Union and how to join through VOLink as well as on the organization’s Instagram page @utk_bsu.