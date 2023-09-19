Networking is important for any career. Creating a community that allows for connection and growth is important in the success of individuals. A new chapter of Girls Club at UT has been formed in order to create a place of comfort for women interested in the world of sports.
The new club on campus is led by three individuals with a passion for the pathway that has been set for women. Brycen Ritchie, a senior journalism and electronic media major, is the president and co-founder of Girls Club. She maintains involvement with many clubs on campus such as Vol Team, Greek life and by holding different jobs on campus.
“The mission of Girls Club is to serve as a voice for women in the industry, a network for the community and a platform for everyone,” Ritchie said. “I wanted there to be a safe space on campus for future women in sports to meet and connect with others.”
The second executive member leading Girls Club is Summer Bryant, an advertising and psychology major with minors in business administration and retail and consumer sciences. She serves as vice president of operations and co-founder.
Bryant is involved in many organizations on campus such as Vol Team where she serves as captain, president of Student Alumni Associates, as a peer mentor and on the Dean of Students’ Rocky Top Roundtable. She also works with Vol Team and undergraduate admissions.
“Now, getting to share this love with other girls on campus in a safe space means everything,” Bryant said.
Cayla Hodel, senior public relations major, is the final member of the executive team who serves as vice president of events and incentives. She is a member of Vol Team and had the opportunity to intern with both the Super Bowl and Ripken Baseball.
“As I have grown my passion and been challenged by experiences, I have seen the impact that a community can make on women like myself and believe Girls Club provides that welcoming and encouraging environment that I have longed for,” Hodel said.
Girls Club is a nationally recognized organization. Their goal is to focus on helping members find their footing in the sports industry and propel them to achieve their goals.
The national chapter started in February 2022 and has grown into 30 chapters across the country. UT’s chapter is one of the newest.
This group is for all majors and for individuals who might not know what they want to do post graduation. Girls Club provides not only a community, but an opportunity for women interested in the field of sports.
Each year, Girls Club hosts a Women in Sports Conference for anyone who wants to work in sports or already does work in sports and wants to learn how to grow in the industry. The women of UT’s Girls Club host fundraisers to send members to the conference that is held at a national level. More information on fundraising is to come.
For those interested in joining Girls Club, there are a few requirements for membership. First, individuals are required to pay annual dues that include membership pins, graduation stoles and cords and a TeamWork Online U membership. Secondly, members must attend four out of the six meetings this semester. Lastly, executive board members ask individuals to come to meetings with a good attitude that is both welcoming and conversational.
“We founded the chapter with the intention of it being a safe space for girls on campus with a love for the world of athletics to find community,” Bryant said.
In order to increase the community that surrounds this club, executive members presented ideas to form a community outside of the “classroom.” Schedule meeting dates are designed to facilitate the growth and connection with one another. Meetings will include workshops, speakers and more.
In addition to meetings, events will be held outside of regular meeting times in order to explore and enjoy athletic events. Such events are designed to bring all members together under one common passion. Events include tailgates, watchparties, dinner with Girls Club, tabling on Ped Walkway and more.
The next steps for becoming not only a member, but becoming involved are simple. Individuals are eligible to become a member after attending one meeting and paying dues. The next meeting for Girls Club will be held Thursday, Sept. 28.
For those interested and seeking more information, contact Brycen Ritchie via sportsgirlsclubutk@gmail.com.
