At strategic spots around campus, pieces of paper have appeared taped to telephone poles and electrical boxes with the conspicuous headline “Wake Up Today!!!” written in large print.
In a numbered list, the flyers give suggestions to passersby for three things they can do today to help them navigate the isolation and uncertainty of the pandemic: get in touch with an old friend, create something and do a good deed.
Most notably, however, is what is written in small print at the very bottom of the flyers. After all the entreaties for readers to take control of their own lives is the name “Josh,” a phone number and the words “Text me anytime.”
Who is this stranger who has doxxed himself on motivational pieces of paper all around campus?
“Josh” of the flyers is Josh Kentof in the flesh, freshman studying pre-law, whose advice to pandemic-weary students turns out to be a fraction of the ruminations he has on the current state of affairs.
And for some, “Josh” is not quite anonymous. He announced himself on campus by playing a spirited violin version of “Rocky Top” alongside his father outside Hess Hall, a moment that made its way onto several local news websites in the days before the semester began.
Kentof says that the idea for the flyers came to him in March, when he began to observe the fear and idleness around him as the pandemic set in. Now, they serve as a way for him to connect with those who use his phone number to text or call him and tell him their story. He estimates that around 25 people have done so.
“I like to see how people respond to this,” Kentof said over the phone. “The impact I’m able to have is limited on a piece of paper. But the impact I’m able to have in person, from a telephone, or through text is technically unlimited.”
“If they reach out to me, which many have, I’m able to listen to their stories, I’m able to understand what’s going on in their lives, and to have a greater impact than I would otherwise … I like to hear other people’s stories.”
By his own telling, Kentof’s to-do list draws inspiration from the Kantian formula for what a person needs to be truly happy: something to do, something to hope for and someone to love.
Ashley Martinez, staff psychologist at the UT Counseling Center, says that Kentof’s advice is sound from a psychological perspective.
“In research and in therapy, it is important to find protective factors, as they reduce the likelihood of a negative mental health outcome and/or reduce the impact of a negative experience,” Martinez said in an email.
“Time and time again we see that supportive relationships, spirituality, a sense of belonging, gratitude, and healthful coping mechanisms are key protective factors against depression, stress, anxiety, and suicide.”
“During a global pandemic that includes a 24-hour news cycle, social distancing, and, at times, isolation, finding our own unique protective factors is crucial,” Martinez said.
In their own ways, Kentof and Martinez both speak of the importance of social connectivity at a time when it is easier than ever to eschew human contact.
“We are social beings that are wired to work in patterns so sprinkling in things that provide a sense of joy, validation, or connection allows us to break a negative cycle and acknowledge the good that is always around us (even if it’s hard to see),” Martinez said.
“This is an act of self-compassion and can allow us to ‘fill up our cups’ in order to tend to all of the responsibilities in our lives without burning out completely.”
It is no surprise that Kentof’s flyers align with recommendations made by professional psychologists. In a short phone call, he said he is striving after the peak of Maslow’s pyramid, he made references to evolution and the universe and compared Gen Z to the Lost Generation, ambling purposelessly across the pages of Hemingway and Fitzgerald.
He casually mentioned the Greek root of the word “theory,” and what it tells us about how we ought to live our lives.
Kentof’s personal mantra may best be summarized in the sentences printed in bold near the bottom of his flyers.
“IT IS NEVER TOO LATE,” the flyers read. “FIND YOUR PASSION, FIND WHAT ENERGIZES YOU, FIND WHAT MAKES YOU TICK.”
It is advice that Kentof seems to have put into practice in his own life. He speaks of his personal clothing brand “New Age,” which has recently accrued thousands of followers online, and about the humanitarian work he hopes to do after graduating from law school.
He has certain commitments, like calling his parents and grandparents almost every day, that he believes constitute a meaningful life.
“All the things that easily can corrupt a human being do eventually, unless you stay true to your foundation, you stay true to your faith, you stay true to learning the truth about the world, to observing yourself, challenging your own thoughts and your own beliefs and your own actions, and going forward from there and only learning more,” Kentof said.
“That’s the story of life, is growth and evolution.”
Over the phone, Kentof’s voice carries the earnestness of a young Jimmy Stewart who sees the world as full of possibilities, if only we reach out to take them. After speaking with him, it became clear that the flyers he has put up around campus are not really a call to small actions, but rather an invitation into a different way of living.
“Even as small as my life may be in the grand scheme of the universe … what I do within that span of time is indefinite,” Kentof said. “You can touch so many people indirectly and you don’t even know it. You simply do not know how many people you touch if you talk to people.”