Every year since 1998, Peyton Manning has endowed a few students with a scholarship. This year, four freshmen received the scholarship, with these students being Ellie Housley, Ariel Thompson, Coleman Bain and Ava Foley. All four are also Haslam Leadership Scholars. These two programs offer the students amazing opportunities and mentorships throughout their four years at the University of Tennessee.
The four scholars have different majors and areas of interest. Housley is a marketing major, though she is not certain she will stick with that. Thompson is studying computer science. Bain is studying mechanical engineering and is taking the opportunity to explore other interests, like Judaic studies. Foley is a political science major and feels as though her problem is that she likes the major too much and is not sure what she wants to do with it specifically. Over the next four years, they will hone in on what they enjoy most.
While the Peyton Manning Scholarship provides these students with funding during their four years, the Haslam Leadership Scholars program really stands out as opportunistic. The program offers an array of leadership opportunities and a curriculum tailored to the needs of the cohort. The cohort is made up of 15 students from each grade level, and they become very close with each other.
During their first semester, the students discuss the foundations of leadership. Later on in their college careers, they will perform research or participate in internships. Additionally, these students will have the opportunity to go abroad during a mini-term. This coming May, the students will head to Rwanda and potentially Kenya, with an emphasis on performing a service project during their time abroad.
“I’m really honored to be involved in it,” Housley said. “A lot of the older kids help plug these things, too. I want to give back to UT, so people tell me things that they feel like I would be interested in.”
With the mentorship around them, the students have the ability to get involved with many things around campus and give back. For example, Bain values his faith immensely. One of the older students helped him to find a few Bible studies.
“I love teaching the Bible, which is why I’m in Judaic studies right now,” Bain said. “I like teaching how it can apply to us personally and researching how we got the biblical canon. I feel like morally we should be giving back, and this is what I love.”
Another program that Bain is interested in is the Heath Integrated Business and Engineering Program (HIBEP), which is a cohort with business and engineering students who take classes in both colleges and collaborate on projects.
Meanwhile, Foley is hoping to move away from the advocacy work that she performed in the past and focus on the political aspect of her major. With help from the programs that she is a part of, she can develop her strengths to make a bigger impact in her field. Despite her accomplishments, Foley says that she still struggles with imposter syndrome, like other students all over campus.
Agreeing with this, Housley emphasizes that these programs have helped the group to feel more involved with UT overall.
“This is such a huge university, but they’ve made me feel so individualized. I’m a single person contributing to this campus and people really try to keep us involved. I love this campus. There is nothing like UT,” Housley said.
By belonging to programs like the Haslam Leadership Scholars and the Peyton Manning Scholars, these students will flourish at UT. They are very fortunate to have received this opportunity, as each of them stated, and it will give them so much more than they could have imagined. The endowment of this scholarship by Manning embodies the Volunteer spirit, which these four scholars will pass on during the next four years.
