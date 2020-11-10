With school wrapping up and the recent season change, things might feel overwhelming, and you may also be experiencing seasonal depression.
The ongoing pandemic has possibly even added to or exacerbated these feelings or experiences.
Here are some things you can do to combat any stress or sadness.
Get social
The pandemic has limited many opportunities to socialize, but you might want to try a form of video chat or video meeting with some friends and family if you are not able to meet in person.
Do not underestimate the power of a good meet and greet, especially with people you love.
Withdrawing from others will likely add to any feelings of depression, stress or sadness you might be feeling during this time. Try to spend some time with other people and fill your cup, so to speak.
Light therapy
With the season change and the coming of winter next month, you might consider light therapy.
If the sun is not readily available for your skin to soak up, try some artificial form of light. Light boxes have become popular recently and may be able to add to your energy.
As always, conduct your own research and consult a licensed physician as you feel necessary.
Pick up a hobby
You may want to think about picking up a hobby or craft to provide a sort of distraction when times get tough.
Hobbies and crafts could be a potential outlet for your personal expression. Maybe they are just to pass the time, instead of constant exposure to technology.
Cooking, baking, needlepoint, crocheting and even making gingerbread houses as the holidays get closer could help you decompress from any stress that might be going on. Try something new and give your brain a break.
Exercise
Because of the pandemic and the nearing of cold weather keeping people inside, a good idea may be to look into being active in your home or around your neighborhood.
Some local parks might have their own version of obstacle courses or workout routine machines available for use. If you check out the parks, remember to social distance and be safe.
If you are looking to stay inside, you might consider some phone applications or websites that you can work out with. There are even at-home workouts you can do just by watching YouTube videos.
Some phone applications are FitOn, Fitbit Coach, MapMyFitness and more. Charity Miles donates money to organizations based on the user’s choice when they log their miles for running, walking and cycling.
Sometimes taking some time for yourself is what you need, but it can be easy to get lost in alone time. So, try something new – socially distant socializing, light therapy, a new craft or an exercise plan.
With finals coming quickly, a change in season already upon us and another to follow, do not forget to take care of yourself and your mental health. The pandemic has only heightened emotions for some, so keep these things as top priorities.