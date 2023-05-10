Ask most UT alumni for a story from their college years involving The Daily Beacon, and they’ll have one. Maybe it was the lines of students reading the paper each morning over breakfast or a race to finish the crossword puzzle before class. Maybe it was the craziest entries from the crime log or a buzzy story about administration.
Next academic year, for the first time, these memories will be accessible with the click of a few keys once UT Libraries completes a full digital archive of The Daily Beacon and its predecessor, The Orange and White.
The expansive digitization project represents years of work on the part of university archivists and library administrators, who hope that the archive will make research into the university’s history more accessible and enjoyable.
Alumni, faculty, staff and researchers frequently request to see old copies of the Beacon, which are often the only source of information on everyday campus history since 1965. Currently, those copies are sitting in fragile bound volumes and rolls of microfilm in the Betsey B. Creekmore Special Collections and University Archives in Hodges Library.
Holly Mercer, senior associate dean of UT Libraries, explained why the university prioritized the pricey creation of the archive.
“Newspapers are invaluable sources when conducting historical research,” Mercer said. “Answers to many questions fielded by UT archivists can be found in The Daily Beacon, but requesting the correct issues, visiting Special Collections and poring over fragile newspapers can be daunting. By digitizing the student newspapers, we are making it easier to locate and read the stories of interest to the Volunteer community.”
The creation of the archive also presents a chance to preserve decades-old physical newsprint struggling to stand the test of time. Alesha Shumar, assistant head and university archivist with University Archives, said that groups who came through special collections in Hodges took a toll on the papers.
“The problem with these is that they are so fragile,” Shumar said, paging through a 1982 edition of the Beacon. “We had classes coming in here and using them, and then you would see just newspaper confetti on the floor.”
Since Shumar came to UT in 2010, she said it was a priority for her to digitize university publications. She has worked to digitize yearbooks, commencement programs and sports programs, but the effort to digitize The Orange and White and the Beacon is larger and more expensive than the other projects.
She said the papers contain “an incredible wealth of knowledge” and have been some of the most surprising archival documents to work with.
“I swear, every time we open it to do a research project, whether it’s us or our student workers, they always open to something funny or something that’s timely now, and we’re like, what year was this?” Shumar said.
The university is working with Creekside Digital, a firm in Maryland which creates scans of each edition of the student papers. Josh Morgan, digital production technical manager for UT Libraries, said his team has sent both bound copies and microfilm of the papers to the firm.
One of the difficulties of the work comes from the outdated practice of cutting off the gutter – or extra marginal space – of the newspapers in order to bind them into archival volumes, a process which can remove some words close to the edge. This is why Morgan and his team began sending microfilm versions of the texts to the digitizing firm.
Once the firm has finished its work, it sends thousands of images to the library, which are sorted through one-by-one by Morgan and his team of students to select the best scans. By this time, the team has gone through 80,000 images, with thousands more on the way once the last batch of Beacon scans comes back this summer.
Morgan said the most difficult part of the process comes when the scans are “ingested,” or inputted, into a repository which sorts the archive and makes the pages of the newspapers searchable by word. Morgan predicts the archive will be finished either in late fall or early spring.
“You’re digitizing all this primary source material, which is how our history books are written, how we make sure that history books are factual and not thrown in with all this crazy stuff,” Morgan said. “You go back to that primary source material. What did it originally say? For me, that’s entirely important to understand our history so that we don’t repeat it.”
Once the archive is complete, it will be accessible through the libraries homepage and through the university’s Digital Collections.
Researchers will still be able to see physical copies of the paper – including the first editions of The Orange and White from 1906 and The Daily Beacon from 1965 – if their work requires it, though the archive is meant to cover most research purposes.
On those first-ever pages of The Orange and White, a weekly and then semi-weekly paper, and The Daily Beacon, UT’s first daily student newspaper, there is a clear sense of purpose and a hope for the future.
“We feel this will be a paper tailored for the University community,” said Lynda Leftwich Newton, the Beacon’s first Editor-in-Chief, in a front-page editorial.
And soon, the paper that has written the first draft of the university’s history for decades will be available like never before.
