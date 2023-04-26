On April 11, a member of the University of Tennessee family, Daniya Hill, passed away following a months-long battle with cancer. Hill was 19 years old and a sophomore at UT when she passed. She grew up in the Knoxville area and attended West High School where she was a cheerleader. She is survived by many of her family members, friends and peers. A funeral service was held on April 15 at Cokesbury North United Methodist Church in Hill’s memory.
Hill was diagnosed with stomach cancer in November 2022, and despite treatment, the cancer progressed. Hill is remembered fondly by her friends.
“Daniya was loved by just about everyone. Not only that, but Daniya loved her friends and community with all of her heart. She was a die-hard Vol and West High Rebel,” Emily Whitfield, a freshman at the University of Georgia studying advertising and a close friend of Hill’s, said. She, like Hill, grew up in the Knoxville area.
Whitfield and other friends remember Hill as a thoughtful, sweet, loving and caring person. They also said she was positive, kind and always made others feel appreciated and loved. She had the ability to make anyone laugh, and any time spent with her was a good time.
“She was hands down my favorite person to be around. She brought light into every room and every situation. She made the hard days easier and the good days better,” Whitfield said.
Hill was the kind of person who people loved to be around no matter the situation. She was especially close to some of her friends that she made through cheer in high school, such as Sophie Shymlock, a current freshman at UT studying sports management.
“The compassion she had for her friends is unlike anything I’ve ever known,” Shymlock said. “She loved her friends so much. She was loyal, honest and loving to everyone that encountered her. She is strong and encouraging. Her laugh is contagious, and her smile is so beautiful. She truly lit up every room she walked in, and she will be missed by everyone so deeply.”
Hill’s strength and resilience is admired by those who encountered her. This is evident in the numerous Instagram posts, comments and stories about Hill from those who knew her following her death. The outpouring of love for Hill on social media reflected the love and respect she received from her peers.
The same outpouring of support can be seen on the GoFundMe page that Hill’s family started in December to help raise funds for Hill’s medical bills. Over $25,000 was raised in this fundraiser by those who donated to ensure that Hill had the best medical care possible.
Her passing is something that has affected her friends and family greatly, though they knew that Hill would have wanted them to continue living their lives to the fullest.
“She will be missed by all her friends, family and community,” Whitfield said. “However, she wanted us all to continue on for her and celebrate her life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.