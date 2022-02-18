With the rise of TikTok in 2019, many young people joined the app to make silly videos and joke around with friends. No one really knew the impact it would have on their lives and careers in the following years, especially UT junior Charlie Keats.
Keats is from Nashville, about ten minutes from downtown. He decided to go to UT because he got a scholarship to attend and he was unsure of what his future held, so it seemed like the best route to take.
Keats joined the app in its earlier days simply as a joke, making funny videos at his family home in Nashville, right before he moved to Knoxville to start college.
“Back in 2019 when I got it, TikTok was still colloquially seen as unfavorable. It had less than a tenth of the community embrace it as it has now,” Keats said.
Since Keats joined TikTok, he has accumulated around 460,000 followers and 21 million likes. His content has not changed much since first joining the app – he still hopes to make people laugh.
Keats explained who inspires him the most when it comes to content.
“Uh, would it be corny to say stand-up comedians? I don’t know, something about the delivery, punchline and overall structure has always been a way I communicate with others when cracking jokes,” Keats said. “I don’t really have any friends that make similar content to me so I wouldn’t say other creators.”
While many influencers on TikTok blew up overnight, Keats’s experience has been a bit different.
“It has definitely been a journey. I’ve never been super interested in form-fitting myself to popularity as it’s always been an avenue of burnout for other creators. If you can blow up overnight, you’ll be irrelevant by the morning,” Keats said.
Keats’s success has led to many opportunities, including sponsorships.
“The first real gig I got was making a video for Panera Bread. I was so excited – I felt on top of the world signing contracts in the middle of an evolutionary biology lecture,” Keats said.
TikTok has also led to Keats’s modeling career, where he has been able to work with big brands such as American Eagle.
“After a while, I started getting scouted by modeling agencies which was a totally new world for me. I remember I didn’t even think it was real signing with a bi-coastal agency in the middle of a pandemic,” Keats said. “I didn’t even tell my folks about it until I got a gig with American Eagle. Because I am a college student living in Tennessee, there’s a predictable lack of work here, so for the time being I’ve amicably severed ties with the agency.”
His most recent gig has been for Yik Yak, where he has done social media consulting and content creation.
“The idea that this could pay the bills has been wild for me. I’m so thankful,” Keats said.
As a full-time college student majoring in neuroscience, Keats surprisingly does not find it too challenging to juggle school and social media.
“The trick to balancing school and social media is allowing the brain to take a break from one to do the other. Endless productivity is possible if you stagger both the right way,” Keats said.
His typical day is not too different from the average college student, except for when he is out of town for modeling gigs or any other opportunities that might be in store for him that day.
“I wake up between 9 and 10 a.m. I turn on the radio, take my vitamins with about 48 oz. of water. I then eat some egg whites with some hot sauce. Handle morning hygiene, such as shower and brush teeth, yada yada yada,” Keats said. “I pick a stellar outfit – or settle for comfortable if I have lab. I go to class, come home and make content, study and do homework, and wrap the day up with a few hours of reading or painting. I go to bed between 1 and 3 a.m.”
Keats explained that at times he has found himself being treated differently at the university because he has a big following.
“When I applied to work as a student worker on campus last year, I heard that my employer – as well as my former hall director – were keenly aware of who I was, but that never really progressed past funny comments and jokes here and there. I don’t go out much, so I can’t say I interact with strangers all that often,” Keats said.
Keats added that the bulk of his interactions that surround his following have been indirect.
“It’s always a friend of a friend, a classmate of a friend or someone who knows someone. My friends say that this is because I’m somehow intimidating? Not sure,” Keats said. “I can say with confidence, it’s a lot easier to talk to me in person as opposed to sliding into my DMs.”
Crawford Emory is one of Charlie’s close friends and he has been able to see Keats grow in many capacities.
The pair met their freshman year of college in Psychology 110. Emory noticed that Keats was asking well-informed questions and was pushing the discussion in the class.
“I was so impressed by him that I walked up to him and said ‘Hey can I get your number? I’d love to study with you and get together.’ And honestly bro, we’ve been best friends ever since,” Emory said.
Emory and Keats now live right next door to each other in the Fort Sanders neighborhood and reminisce on the days when Keats had only 10,000 followers.
Emory shared what he thinks about Keats’s growth on social media and the opportunities that have come from it.
“His social media is awesome … Watching him grow as a man, aesthetically and also like, through his fashion success in media … watching him make all these connections with people in New York and Los Angeles – and all these other places – has been really exciting to watch,” Emory said.
Emory also added how proud he is of Keats for all that he has accomplished over the past few years.
“I’m so proud of him, I tell him that everyday and I tell him I love him every time that I see him when I can. He knows that I am proud of him, but I tell him that anyway,” Emory said.
In addition to his love for social media, Keats has a passion for creating art. His work is mostly abstract oil and acrylic paintings.
In December of 2021, he had a featured spot at the Gordon JCC in Nashville which allowed him to showcase his art for the first time. Keats was able to accomplish this because of a stylist he worked with who wanted to use some of his work.
He sometimes shows his artwork on his TikTok, but that content does not consistently do as well as his other videos and he has a page on Instagram dedicated to his artwork.
With Keats’s wide range of pursuits – neuroscience, social media and art – he is often asked about his future. However, he explained that he does not have any set goals or plans.
“Ain’t that the million-dollar question … I have a way of indulging in everything I love so I’ll probably do that for eternity. My ACT score report said I wasn’t ready for college and I’m a third-year neuroscience student with a decent GPA,” Keats said. “Goals have a weird way of limiting (your) view, which can be contextually helpful, just not any context I’ve ever been in.”
As for his future in academics, Keats hopes to join a graduate program, but he is still exploring what interests him most.
Keats shared some advice for anyone who is looking to pursue social media.
“There are the folks that get into social media because they genuinely love making interesting content, and there are the folks who want to accessorize their ego. Only the people who love making content stick around longer than a few weeks,” Keats said.
Keats explained that while social media is not as easy as it looks, it is more fun than anyone could imagine. When it comes to the nitty gritty of social media, Keats said to pay attention to details that you do not consciously recognize, edit precisely and don’t be friends with the wrong people.
Based on personal experience, he added a last piece of insider advice for those wanting to get into content creation.
“If you find yourself gate-crashing a party in the Hollywood Hills, make sure to know whose party it is,” Keats said.